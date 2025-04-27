YARMOUTH – Patricia “Pat” Anne (Dalton) Edgecomb, 81, passed away at Gorham House after a long journey with Alzheimer’s. Pat was born in Laconia, N.H., Aug. 1, 1943, to Frederick and Charlotte Dalton.

Pat graduated from Laconia High School in 1961. She participated in many school activities including sports, chorus, and writing for the school newspaper.

Pat graduated from Plymouth State College in 1965, where she earned a BE degree. Pat was very proud that she was a member of the gymnastic team, which she helped organize and co-captain. She also met her soon-to-be husband, Richard, at Plymouth State College.

In the Fall of 1965, Pat began her teaching career as a Physical Education teacher in Belfast. In December of 1966, their first son, Stephen, was born and Pat became a stay-at-home mother. In 1969, the growing family moved to Yarmouth, and son, Michael, was born in May of 1970. After the boys reached school age, Pat joined the workforce again. She worked many summers for the Rec. Department, and became an Ed. Tech. She first started in Freeport, then in Yarmouth where she would help students succeed in their schoolwork.

Pat’s interests and hobbies were many. She loved gardening, swimming, fishing, dancing, country music, reading and knitting. Pat donated hundreds of knit hats for the children in the Barbara Bush Wing at Maine Medical Center.

Pat’s biggest joy was watching Stephen and Michael grow up to be great young men, and spend time watching them play sports and do other activities.

Pat was blessed with four wonderful grandchildren that she adored. She loved watching them in their adventures.

Pat was predeceased by her parents, Frederick and Charlotte Dalton; and her brother, Mike Dalton.

She is survived by Mike’s wife Bea, her brother, Tom and wife Mary Alice Dalton; her husband, Richard Edgecomb; her sons Stephen Edgecomb, and Michael Edgecomb, his wife Colleen and their four children, Jacob, Taylor, Megan, and Caleb.

A special thank you to Bay Square, Friends In-Home Care, Gorham House, and Compassus for their loving support.

A memorial service will be held on May 3, at 10:30 a.m., at St. Bartholomew’s Church in Yarmouth, with a burial following at Riverside Cemetery in Yarmouth.

A reception will be held at the Old Masonic Hall on Mill Street, in Yarmouth. Please come say hello and celebrate Pat’s life.

Online condolence messages can be made at http://www.mainefuneral.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Services, Buxton.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the

Alzheimer’s Foundation of America,

info@alzfdn.org

866-232-8484

