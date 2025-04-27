CLEVELAND — Ceddanne Rafaela homered and drove in five runs, Jarren Duran had four hits and the Boston Red Sox rolled to a 13-3 victory over the Cleveland Guardians on Sunday.
Rafaela drove a fastball from Joey Cantillo just over the center-field fence for a three-run shot in the seventh inning.
Duran had consecutive three-hit games for the second time in his career. He got into a confrontation with someone in the stands during the seventh-inning stretch. According to NESN, a fan in the front row was making fun of Duran’s suicide attempt after Duran flew out in the seventh.
Duran went to confront the fan before Red Sox coaches and umpires said they would handle it.
Rob Refsnyder and Rafael Devers had solo homers for the Red Sox, who are 9-3 in their last 12 games and have won 15 games in April, second-most in the American League.
Nolan Jones had a three-run homer in the sixth inning for Cleveland, which dropped a home series for the first time this season.
Key moment
Romy Gonzalez stole home on a double steal that was part of a five-run fifth for the Red Sox.
According to Major League Baseball, the Red Sox are the first team to steal home in consecutive games since the Marlins in August 2020.
Key stat
The Guardians had their first four-error game since Aug. 16, 2023, against Cincinnati. Angel Martinez was the ninth center fielder since 1974 with two throwing errors in a game, according to Sportradar.
Up next
Red Sox: Open a three-game series in Toronto on Tuesday with left-hander Garrett Crochet (2-2, 1.95 ERA) getting the start.
Guardians: Right-hander Gavin Williams (2-1, 4.15 ERA) takes the mound for Monday’s opener of a four-game series against Minnesota.
