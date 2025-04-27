The Portland Sea Dogs game against the Reading Fightin Phils scheduled for Sunday was postponed due to rain, the second straight day the teams were rained out.

This weekend’s postponed games will be made up as single-admission doubleheaders on May 21 (5 p.m.) and May 23 (4 p.m.).

Fans with tickets to either Saturday’s or Sunday’s postponed games may exchange their tickets for tickets of equal or lesser value to any remaining 2025 Sea Dogs home game, based upon availability.

This is the fourth postponement for the Sea Dogs at Delta Dental Park this season.

The Sea Dogs head to New Hampshire for an eight-game, six-day series against the Fisher Cats beginning Tuesday.

