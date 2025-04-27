A second fire within a month at a Gorham medical medical marijuana cultivation facility was reported Saturday, according to fire officials.

Just before 11:45 a.m. Sunday, Cumberland County dispatchers received a 911 call reporting black smoke coming from a room of the 20,000-square-foot building at 7 Country Road, according to a Gorham Fire Department news release posted on Facebook.

Firefighters located and extinguished the fire while searching the building for occupants. No injuries were reported.

On April 11, Gorham firefighters responded to the marijuana grow facility after two employees partially extinguished a fire inside with fire extinguishers. Firefighters completed putting out the fire, and the two employees were treated for smoke inhalation on site by EMS.

Initial investigations into the April 11 fire indicated that a broken light fixture fell onto a plastic table, which later ignited.

No preliminary details about the cause of Saturday’s fire were released.

Both fires are under investigation by the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

Fire departments from Buxton, Limington, Scarborough, Standish, Westbrook and Windham provided aid on Saturday’s call.

