On Sunday morning through a gray drizzle, two dozen volunteers in bright raincoats scanned the slopes and paths of Portland’s Eastern Promenade. With trash pickers and garbage bags in hand, the group — half of whom were young children — picked up litter during an Earth Day cleanup.

“We only get one planet, and I love it,” said Katherine McDowell, who attended the cleanup with her 2-year-old son, Rowan, who was bundled in a blue rain suit. “It’s little thing, teaching the kids that this is really an important, key part of being a good steward of the Earth.”

The cleanup to mark Earth Day — which was Tuesday — was hosted by the Munjoy Hill Neighborhood Association. While the event was originally scheduled for Saturday and postponed due to rain, the surprise return of showers Sunday deterred few volunteers. They waded through puddles on the trail and climbed between brambles on the slope to grab pieces of plastic, foam and glass.

“Earth Day is every day. This is just one of the reminders to help pick up some of the trash,” said Karen Snyder, who organized the event.

While this event was in its fifth year, Snyder has been picking up trash individually around the East End for 15 years. She said she knows many people who casually collect litter on the Eastern Promenade on their own, but the collective nature of Sunday’s cleanup was valuable.

“It’s more community-oriented (and) driven to help keep our community assets clean,” Snyder said.

East End resident and cleanup volunteer Jeremy Leach said he comes to the Eastern Promenade frequently with his children, ages 6 and 9. He said attending the event with his family was not only about positively impacting the park, but instilling values in his children.

“I have two young boys, and I think it’s just trying to be a role model and show them that it’s important to take care of the planet,” Leach said. “Even if it’s in a small way, it’s still important.

“It’s also hopefully helping them realize that you can only just chip away at the problem,” Leach continued. “To take over the whole problem, like climate change, that seems overwhelming. But you just can come and pick up some garbage in your local park and make a difference that way.”

McDowell and her East End neighbor Veronica Rollette volunteered at the cleanup together with their young children. They said they both highly value the resource of the Eastern Promenade; in warmer weather, their families spend time there almost every day.

“I’m amazed at how much trash there is out here, honestly, because I feel like Maine’s a pretty clean place,” McDowell said. “It’s also inspired me to (pick up trash) every time I come out.”

“I do this when I’m out in the woods: If I see trash, I pack it out with me, even if it’s not mine,” she added. “And I’m gonna have the same mentality for the prom too.”

