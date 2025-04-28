For many years, I’ve organized a Penobscot Paddle & Chowder Society spring whitewater trip on the St. George River that flows through Waldo and Knox counties. The section chosen has been from Searsmont to North Appleton, the same route as the traditional downriver race held each March.

Rarely paddled is a sector of the St. George above Searsmont that boaters call the Upper St. George. The primary reason is it has a small watershed so there is seldom sufficient volume for a fluid enjoyable outing. Conversely, the lower section is fed by Quantabacook Lake. Another factor is the whitewater is more challenging on the upper; hence many paddlers prefer the lower with rapids limited to Class II in difficulty.

When I announced a St. George trip this spring, some interested Chowderheads expressed a desire to paddle the upper if it was an option. Coincidentally, it rained the day of my scheduled trip, so I postponed until the following day when water levels increased. Being a Monday, only three retired club members were available to join me. My late friend, Skip Pendleton, a lover of the St. George, coined the term “Aarpies” when referring to retired paddlers.

The water volume was above normal when four Aarpies met at the takeout in North Appleton on a cool, sunny day. Whether or not there was sufficient flow to navigate the upper was unknown. We left shuttle vehicles behind and transported two canoes and two kayaks north to a rapid easily scouted from a bridge a short distance upriver from Searsmont on Route 173.

The falls I call Bridge Rapid had adequate water for a paddle on the upper. A careful assessment of the complex rapid indicated our descent would be a challenging endeavor.

We traveled a few miles north on Route 173 to the traditional upper put-in in the tiny village of Woodmans Mills. A local landowner generously allowed us to launch from his backyard. One canoeist in the group departed next to a nearby upstream bridge to take advantage of a short, feisty rapid just below.

Advertisement

After some easy whitewater, calm water ensued in a winding stretch of river for perhaps 2 miles. Boulders on the shore indicated a change in the character of the river. Around the bend, rapids led us to a three-stage pitch that required negotiating down narrow chutes in each ledge.

Flatwater followed for about a mile. Again, the appearance of boulders suggested rapids below. Shortly after, a series of Class II rips ended in a pool above Bridge Rapid. From that vantage point, there didn’t appear to be any clear route. Scouting from the bridge in advance had been an advantageous decision.

Canoeist Eggman DeCoster probed far right and dropped out of sight. I followed. A steep pitch that ended in a sticky hole was manageable. However, I was too far right at the bottom and caromed off a protruding boulder that pushed me away from my intended eddy. The remainder of my descent was a haphazard succession of rock dodging in narrow channels. Our companions experienced similar bumpy escapades.

After completing a sector of technical rapids below the bridge, we paddled flatwater to a precipitous two-stage cataract I call Searsmont Falls that begins under the Route 131 Bridge in Searsmont. Club members sometimes run this falls at lower levels, but we concluded it was too high for a safe plunge on this day, so we carried. A long, stimulating Class II runout followed to the lower St. George.

More flatwater ensued to a long falls above Ghent Road Bridge. We found paddling the sizeable waves through a winding route most entertaining. Over a mile of additional exhilarating whitewater followed after passing under the bridge.

Quick water in a circuitous stretch led to Magog Chute, a Class II pitch. Everyone enjoyed plummeting down the steep, wave-filled falls. Rocks hidden in the waves were unpleasant intrusions for some of us.

A combination of calm water interspersed with easy rapids brought us to the takeout immediately below the Route 105 Bridge in North Appleton. Once we carried our boats up a steep bank to the parking area, four Aarpies celebrated an exceptional day of paddling on Skip Pendleton’s favorite river.

My book, “Maine Al Fresco: The Fifty Finest Outdoor Adventures in Maine,” narrates nine exciting excursions on the best whitewater rivers and streams in Maine.

Ron Chase resides in Topsham. His latest book, “Maine Al Fresco: The Fifty Finest Outdoor Adventures in Maine” is available at northcountrypress.com/maine-al-fresco or in bookstores and through online retailers. His previous books are “The Great Mars Hill Bank Robbery” and “Mountains for Mortals — New England.” Visit his website at ronchaseoutdoors.com or he can be reached at ronchaseoutdoors@comcast.net.

Copy the Story Link