Bath-Brunswick Respite Care will host “Community In Color: Art Show and Open House” from 2-5 p.m. Friday, May 3, at 9 Park St., Bath.

Guests will have the opportunity to explore the center while viewing original artwork created by individuals living with Alzheimer’s and dementia. There will also be live music and light refreshments.

The event honors the creativity of participants in the adult day program and highlights how art can provide connection, self-expression and joy for those experiencing memory loss. For over 36 years, Bath-Brunswick Respite Care has been providing vital support to caregivers and

families affected by Alzheimer’s and dementia through adult day programs, caregiver support groups, and community resources.

“As dementia progresses, verbal communication becomes more difficult,” Executive Director Ashley Butterfield said in a prepared release. “Art allows our members to share their emotions, connect with others, and experience a sense of purpose and pride.”

An online art auction will run from April 28 through May 24, featuring artwork by program participants and pieces donated by local artists, including Greenier Gallery and Edgecomb Pottery. Auction items also include art class packages and performance experiences. All proceeds benefit programming for individuals with dementia and their caregivers.

The Art Show and Open House is free and open to the public. Caregivers, families, neighbors and art lovers are encouraged to attend. For auction access and event details, visit respite-care.org.

Copy the Story Link