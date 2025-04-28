A new partnership between Biddeford and Seeds of Hope is delivering results in addressing homelessness, with 43 individuals successfully housed since November through a coordinated, compassionate approach, according to an April 28 news release from the city of Biddeford.

At the core of the success is the “Weekly Homeless Huddle,” where city and Seeds of Hope staff come together with outreach workers and service providers to identify and assist those most in need. The focused, whole person-centered effort has led directly to dozens of people moving into stable, permanent housing.

“This is what progress looks like,” said Mayor Marty Grohman in the news release. “Thanks to the dedicated team at Seeds of Hope and strong coordination across agencies, we are actively finding solutions to homelessness, one person at a time. All Biddeford residents deserve the opportunity for a safe and healthy existence indoors, and our partnerships are allowing us to make that a reality.”

The partnership model was launched in July 2024 after the closure of a major encampment. The Biddeford City Council authorized the creation of a temporary overnight center at Seeds of Hope to offer safety and stability. Through a grant award, MaineHousing provided additional support to the overnight center throughout the winter months, enabling daytime services on weekends. Connections with key service providers such as The Opportunity Alliance’s PATH program help neighbors access resources such as mental health and substance use treatment services.

This significant increase in services available at Seeds of Hope since July has enabled staff to develop relationships with neighbors, a key factor for building trust and paving the way for long-term housing placements. As more individuals are housed, the organization anticipates a decrease in the number of people needing services, marking a hopeful turning point for the community.

“We are finally seeing the kind of change that comes from sustained, collaborative commitment,” wrote Vassie Fowler, executive director of Seeds of Hope, in an email. “When we meet people with dignity and consistent support, housing becomes not just possible, but permanent. As spring arrives, we expect to serve fewer people — not because needs are going unmet, but because more and more people are into permanent housing.”

According to the news release, the city of Biddeford and Seeds of Hope remain committed to the partnership and to expanding opportunities for every resident to live with dignity and stability. In late April, financial support from MaineHousing for extended weekend hours will conclude, though the city-supported overnight program will continue to operate. Seeds of Hope will build on the strong foundation of success already achieved by providing more focused and intensive coordination of services, and guiding individuals through housing, substance use disorder treatment and mental health resources. There is also on-the-street outreach planned to connect with unhoused neighbors who are not already seeking services.

“The work we’ve done so far is just the beginning,” wrote Grohman. “We’re proving that when we work together with compassion and dedication, real change is possible. Biddeford is building a future where no one is left behind, and we’re going to keep pushing forward until everyone has a place to call home.”

