Curtis Memorial Library in Brunswick welcomes artists and crafters to create, connect and recharge with a Saturday retreat.

Work on art and craft projects without the usual life distractions by reserving a table at the library from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on May 3 at the library. This event is similar to a scrapbooking “crop” or a “quilt-a-thon” where participants bring their own supplies and projects to work on. Gather a group of friends or go solo.

There will also be a Supply Swap Table set up for folks to share their unwanted fiber and art supplies, plus snacks and drinks.

Space is limited; registration required at curtislibrary.libcal.com/event/12475631.

Join the Conversation

Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.

filed under:
brunswick maine, curtis memorial library, Midcoast Go, Times Record

Related Stories
Latest Articles