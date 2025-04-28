Curtis Memorial Library in Brunswick welcomes artists and crafters to create, connect and recharge with a Saturday retreat.

Work on art and craft projects without the usual life distractions by reserving a table at the library from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on May 3 at the library. This event is similar to a scrapbooking “crop” or a “quilt-a-thon” where participants bring their own supplies and projects to work on. Gather a group of friends or go solo.

There will also be a Supply Swap Table set up for folks to share their unwanted fiber and art supplies, plus snacks and drinks.

Space is limited; registration required at curtislibrary.libcal.com/event/12475631.

