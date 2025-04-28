Keeping with a quick and easy, breezy theme, let’s make burgers and brownies for dinner, starting with the dessert first.

What I love about this simple yet versatile brownie recipe is that you can keep it vegan if you serve it with plant-based cream or ice cream. Brownies with ice cream is traditional, but have you ever tried just a swirl of thick cream poured over the top?

Since I didn’t have any ice cream in the house when I baked these rich, chocolatey bundles of joy today, I just shook up a dabble of heavy cream in a small jar until it was pleasantly thickened then did my pour-over. Yum. It was perfect. I used dairy cream, but cashew or coconut cream would be amazing, too.

These little but mighty desserts can be custom made to your liking. If you need ideas, try these: Instead of espresso, experiment with a hint of mint, a half cup of toasted pecans or walnuts, a teaspoon of cinnamon with a dash of cayenne, or add a small handful of peanut butter pieces, white chocolate chips or coconut.

Another idea is to serve this decadent little treat with fresh raspberries or strawberries. Hey, what about warmed-up jam? Or caramel sauce?

You could even multiple the recipe to make many ramekins then set up a brownie bar with multiple toppings. The options are endless!

Advertisement

For the main course, this savory ground beef mixture can be formed into normal-sized burgers, mini burgers or meatballs. Serve them with pita or wrap them in romaine leaves along with olives, marinated cucumbers, red peppers, feta cheese and hummus.

Perch them atop a Greek salad. Another option is to serve these herby little wonders with rice, hot buttered orzo or a simple pasta salad.

Of course, you can fire up the grill to cook these burgers now that the weather is cooperating.

Perhaps this menu idea will entice you to grow your own herbs this summer, even if it’s just a few pots on a sunny window sill. This makes me so happy to think about!

Olive Oil Brownies

• 1/2 cup chocolate chips or pieces, plus more for topping

• 1/4 cup olive oil

• 1/4 cup maple syrup

• 1 teaspoon vanilla

• 1/2 cup all-purpose or gluten-free flour

• 2 tablespoons cocoa

• 1 teaspoon baking soda

• 1/2 teaspoon espresso powder

• Pinch of salt

• Flaky sea salt

Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Lightly oil a 7-inch cast iron skillet, two (5-ounce) ramekins or any small, oven-proof dish. Melt chocolate chips in a small sauce pan over medium heat or use the microwave. Whisk until smooth and fully melted. Add olive oil, maple syrup and vanilla.

Advertisement

In a small bowl, whisk together, flour, cocoa, baking soda, espresso powder and salt. Pour olive oil mixture into the flour mixture; whisk until the flour has been absorbed.

Pour into the prepared baking dishes and sprinkle with more chocolate chips and a large pinch of flaky salt. Bake for 15-20 minutes or until set around the edges and puffed up in the middle, with a slight jiggle in the center. Allow to cool for 5 minutes before serving. Yield: 2 servings

Biftekia (Greek burgers)

• 1 small red onion, grated

• 3 tablespoons fresh parsley, minced

• 3 tablespoons fresh mint, minced

• 1 egg

• 1/2 cup bread crumbs

• 1 pound ground beef

• 1 teaspoon dried oregano

• Salt and black pepper to taste

• Olive oil for frying

Combine all ingredients except olive oil in a small bowl. With your hands, divide the mixture into four to six balls and flatten into burgers.

Over medium-high heat, add the olive oil to the pan and heat for 2 minutes, add the burgers and cook for 3-4 minutes on each side. Yield: 4-6 servings

Karen Schneider cooks and writes in the village of Cundy’s Harbor. You can reach her at iwrite33@comcast.net.

Copy the Story Link