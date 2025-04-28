Two Cape Elizabeth residents have filed an ethics complaint against the school district and superintendent, alleging they broke state law when they used public money to purchase advertisements supporting last year’s failed $95 million school bond referendum.

Superintendent Chris Record says the district has a right to spend funds for school purposes but added that the district is still reviewing the specific allegations.

The complaint, filed April 19 with the Maine Commission on Governmental Ethics and Election Practices, alleges that Record authorized the spending of more than $5,000 on advertisements promoting the bond. The complainants argue that should have required Record or the school department to register with the state as a ballot question committee, which it did not.

Cape Elizabeth’s pursuit of improving school buildings has gone on unsuccessfully for years.

The proposal that ended up on the November 2024 ballot was fraught — a School Building Advisory Committee spent 18 months developing a $77 million plan to build a new middle school and renovate other district buildings, but the nine-member committee was split, with four members favoring a bigger, more expensive bond.

The school board developed an $88.9 million proposal based on the committee’s ideas, dubbed “the middle ground” solution; then the town council added an additional project, bringing the total to $95 million.

Advertisement

It ultimately failed by fewer than 200 votes.

All of that followed the failure of a $116 million bond in 2022 to build new elementary and middle schools, which 62% of voters opposed.

THE COMPLAINT

The ethics complaint was filed by Larry Benoit and Mary Ann Lynch, two longtime critics of the bonds. Benoit was a member of the School Building Advisory Committee who opposed the November proposal, and Lynch is a former town councilor and member of the group Cape Voters, which campaigned against the most recent proposal.

“We are writing to you out of concern that the Cape Elizabeth School Superintendent … may have violated and may continue to violate a fundamental principle of election ethics,” the complaint begins. “In particular, the superintendent is spending taxpayer funds to influence the outcome of a referendum on the proposed construction of a new middle school in Cape Elizabeth.”

Benoit and Lynch allege that the school department paid for advertisements in the Cape Courier newspaper that promoted the bond, the cost of which exceeded the $5,000 threshold. The advertisements are informational sheets with renderings of the building projects, accountings of current infrastructure problems and details about forthcoming public meetings, but contain titles like “3 reasons why now is the time” and “Why the ‘middle ground’ school design matters to students, teachers, families…& hopefully you too.”

Record responded to the complaint in an emailed statement Monday afternoon.

Advertisement

“As a school district we believe it is fundamentally important to inform the citizens of Cape Elizabeth of the needs of our schools and the costs before they consider voting on a project,” he wrote. “Our taxpayers should have factual information available to them before they make any decisions.

“State law also expressly authorizes school units to expend resources for school purposes, and it is permissible to encourage citizens to vote,” Record continued. He said the district will have a more substantive response once it has completed a review of the allegations.

Cape Elizabeth is set to vote on the next iteration of the bond, an $86.5 million project, in June. The complainants allege the school department has again signed a contract for promotional ads and fliers to promote the forthcoming referendum.

Benoit and Lynch are asking the ethics commission to weigh in on whether Record and the school district should have created a ballot question committee last year. The question of whether it is OK for the district to spend school money to influence the outcome of a vote does not fall under the purview of the commission, and Benoit and Lynch instead referred that matter to the town council and town manager.

Johnathan Wayne, executive director of the state ethics commission, confirmed Monday that his office did receive the complaint. He said the next steps will be to request a response from the district and schedule a public hearing with the commission, which should happen in May or June.

Wayne declined to comment on whether failing to register as a ballot question committee in this case is a violation of state law. However, he did point to a 2009 decision where the commission considered whether South Portland had violated state law when it spent money to send fliers to residents advocating against two statewide ballot questions.

A group alleged that the city of South Portland spent more than $5,000 to send fliers to 9,300 homeowners opposing two statewide property tax bills without registering as a ballot question committee.

In its decision, the commission voted that a municipality like a city or school department can be considered a person that needs to register as a ballot question committee under state law. But because South Portland had only spent $3,200 on mailing the fliers, the commission found, it did not meet the threshold to require registration.

Community Reporter Drew Johnson contributed to this story.

Copy the Story Link