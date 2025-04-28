The Trump administration would like to end Harvard University’s tax-exempt status, in part because of its support for diversity and inclusion.

Are churches next to be targeted for loss of their tax-exempt status? Churches that support Black Lives Matter? That reach out to embrace immigrants, regardless of their legal status? That invite in LGBTQ+ worshippers? That teach that God loves all people?

Craig McEwen
Portland

