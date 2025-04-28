As legislators on committees focused on privacy, innovation and consumer protection, we’ve seen firsthand how the digital economy is reshaping how Mainers live, shop and conduct business. We believe Maine is ready for a logical, bipartisan approach to data privacy. An approach that respects consumers and empowers small businesses.

For years, Mainers have handed over their personal data without much thought. That’s changing, and rightly so. People want to know what information companies collect about them, how it’s being used and whether it’s sold to someone else. In short, they want control.

ABOUT THE AUTHORS Rep. Tiffany Roberts, D-South Berwick, is House chair of the Joint Standing Committee on Inland Fisheries and Wildlife and ranking member on the Joint Standing Committee on Housing and Economic Development. Rep. Rachel Henderson, R-Rumford, represents the communities of Bethel, Rumford and four surrounding towns in the Maine House. She currently serves on the Judiciary Committee and is serving her second term.

More than a dozen states have already passed comprehensive consumer privacy laws, many with strong bipartisan support. These laws are based on common-sense principles: transparency, accountability and consumer choice. They ensure people have the right to opt out of targeted ads, know what data companies have on them and prevent the misuse of sensitive information.

Mainers shouldn’t be left behind. That’s why it is crucial for legislative Democrats and Republicans to work together to pass a thoughtful, business-aware, consumer-first proposal designed to fit our state’s unique economy. This legislative session, we have that opportunity in the form of LD 1224, “An Act to Comprehensively Protect Consumer Privacy.”

We know small and midsized businesses are the backbone of Maine’s economy. From a family-run B&B in York County to a sandwich shop in downtown Rumford, these businesses rely on digital tools like email marketing and location-based advertising to stay competitive. Unlike national retailers, they don’t have the luxury of large marketing teams or in-house tech departments. That’s why our focus on holding the big platforms accountable without putting Main Street out of business is the very foundation of this policy.

It is by listening to privacy advocates, small business owners, legal experts and tech entrepreneurs that the path forward is clear. Our bipartisan policy protects sensitive consumer information and keeps small businesses competitive. This policy ensures every Mainer can say “no” to having their data sold or used for invasive profiling or advertising. Just as importantly, it offers clarity. Businesses will know what’s expected, consumers will know their rights, and everyone will operate on the same page. That’s a win for consumer trust and economic development.

This approach isn’t about punishing innovation. It’s about building guardrails that foster it so Mainers can thrive in a digital economy without sacrificing their privacy.

We are proud to lead on this effort, in bipartisan collaboration, because privacy and economic growth shouldn’t be competing priorities. They can and must go hand in hand.

By looking to proven models in neighboring states, we can adapt them to meet Maine’s needs. That means ensuring both strong protections for consumers and continued innovation for entrepreneurs. With the right balance, we can do both.

We have a small window of opportunity to get it right. Let’s lead with integrity, bipartisan collaboration and a shared commitment to the people and small businesses that make this state strong.

