Greater Freeport Community Chorus will present its spring concerts of Celtic and bluegrass music with Jesse Myers-Wakeman, artistic director, at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 3, at the North Yarmouth Congregational Church and 3 p.m. Sunday, May 4, at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Brunswick.

The program “Shades of Green and Blue: From the Highland Hills to the Appalachian Mountains” explores the music of the Celtic traditions and its evolution as it made its way through the Americas. From traditional songs depicting the storied history of the Celtic peoples to the rousing themes found in bluegrass and regional folk styles, listeners will hear how Scottish and Irish influences took root in the newly settled colonies.

The chorus will be accompanied by Kellie Moody and joined by the North Yarmouth Academy bluegrass ensembles under the leadership of Nora Krainis. Admission at the door is $10 for adults and under 18 free; no online or presale tickets.

North Yarmouth Congregational Church is located at 3 Gray Road North Yarmouth, and the Unitarian Universalist Church at 1 Middle St., Brunswick.

Copy the Story Link