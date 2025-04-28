Greater Freeport Community Chorus will present its spring concerts of Celtic and bluegrass music with Jesse Myers-Wakeman, artistic director, at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 3, at the North Yarmouth Congregational Church and 3 p.m. Sunday, May 4, at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Brunswick.
The program “Shades of Green and Blue: From the Highland Hills to the Appalachian Mountains” explores the music of the Celtic traditions and its evolution as it made its way through the Americas. From traditional songs depicting the storied history of the Celtic peoples to the rousing themes found in bluegrass and regional folk styles, listeners will hear how Scottish and Irish influences took root in the newly settled colonies.
The chorus will be accompanied by Kellie Moody and joined by the North Yarmouth Academy bluegrass ensembles under the leadership of Nora Krainis. Admission at the door is $10 for adults and under 18 free; no online or presale tickets.
North Yarmouth Congregational Church is located at 3 Gray Road North Yarmouth, and the Unitarian Universalist Church at 1 Middle St., Brunswick.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Join the Conversation
We believe it’s important to offer commenting on certain stories as a benefit to our readers. At its best, our comments sections can be a productive platform for readers to engage with our journalism, offer thoughts on coverage and issues, and drive conversation in a respectful, solutions-based way. It’s a form of open discourse that can be useful to our community, public officials, journalists and others. Read more...
We do not enable comments on everything — exceptions include most crime stories, and coverage involving personal tragedy or sensitive issues that invite personal attacks instead of thoughtful discussion.
For those stories that we do enable discussion, our system may hold up comments pending the approval of a moderator for several reasons, including possible violation of our guidelines. As the Maine Trust’s digital team reviews these comments, we ask for patience.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday and limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs.
You can modify your screen name here.
Show less
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.