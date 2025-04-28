PORTLAND HEARTS OF PINE

Portland Hearts of Pine is Maine’s first team in the United States Soccer League (USL).

The team will play their first game at Fitzpatrick Stadium on Sunday against One Knoxville SC. The season runs through Oct. 25 and includes 17 home games.

Related Read all our coverage of Portland Hearts of Pine

A fun and easy way to keep up with the team is on Instagram, where the team has more than 35,000 followers.

View this profile on Instagram Portland Hearts of Pine (@hearts_sc) • Instagram photos and videos

The account features hundreds of vivid photographs, including player portraits and action shots. You’ll also find information about tickets, starting lineups, partnerships and more. The excitement is palpable.

A dozen teams comprise the USL League One. Portland is one of six expansion franchises.

The home opener is sold out. Tickets for the rest of the season go on sale on May 12.

Advertisement

PORTLAND SEA DOGS

The Portland Sea Dogs‘ 31st season started a few weeks ago, and there’s a whole summer of games to look forward to at Hadlock Field.

The team is the Double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox. It’s not unusual to see a Sox star in the lineup when recovering from an injury. But every afternoon or night at a Dogs game is time well spent.

Related Read all our coverage of the Portland Sea Dogs

With more than 57,000 followers on Instagram (along with 87,000 on Facebook and 11,700 on TikTok), the team’s online presence is huge.

View this profile on Instagram Portland Sea Dogs (@portland_seadogs) • Instagram photos and videos

Packed with player photos, mascot Slugger living their best life and details about special promotions, a visit to the Portland Sea Dogs Instagram page is a perfect precursor to getting yourself to a game.

VARSITY MAINE

If you love Maine high school sports as much as we do, be sure to follow Varsity Maine on Instagram.

The Portland Press Herald, Sun Journal and Central Maine team of writers and photographers cover high school sports with outstanding stories and compelling images.

Advertisement

The Instagram page features images and videos. Posts often include specific details about games, teams, players and coaches.

View this profile on Instagram Varsity Maine (@varsity.maine) • Instagram photos and videos



With close to 11,000 followers, the page is also packed with player profiles.

Related Keep on top of all our high school sports coverage with the Varsity Maine newsletter

A post about Caribou High School basketball player Madelynn Deprey includes an interview with the senior. Deprey was selected by Varsity Maine as one of the Athletes of the Year.

Whether you’re the parent of a student athlete or are a passionate fan of high school level sports, Varsity Maine on Instagram is an informative and visually engaging place to land.

Copy the Story Link