I am so proud that Janet Mills is my, and Maine’s, governor. Her courage sets the standard for a public servant whom I can admire.

There are not many politicians these days who come up to Mills’ mark. Maine’s Rep. Chellie Pingree and Sen. Angus King are up there. These three good Maine politicians have stepped forward to protest the many unlawful policies of the Trump administration, which will cruelly affect all the citizens, not just of Maine, but of the United States (except perhaps the billionaire class).

I am so grateful.

Chris McDuffie

North Yarmouth

