Abigail Buckelew hit a two-run single during a four-run second inning to help Gorham beat Massabesic, 5-3, in a softball game Monday in Gorham.

Sawyer VonderHaar and Lucy Dubail each had three hits and a double in the Rams’ nine-hit offense. Gorham improved to 2-0.

Kennadi Graffam hit a two-run homer that gave Massabesic (1-1) the lead in the first inning.

YORK 22, WELLS 3: Maren Robinson had three hits, drove in six runs and scored five more, as the the Wildcats (3-0) handled the Warriors (1-3) in four innings in Wells.

Hannah Cleary drove in five runs, while Bella Santini (three hits) and Sarah Orso (two hits) each drove in three for York. Piper Catanese had three hits with two RBI.

YARMOUTH 16, CAPE ELIZABETH 1: Drea Rideout had a home run and drove in four runs, and Adelaide Strout added two hits, including a triple and double, as the Clippers (1-1) downed Cape Elizabeth (0-3) in four innings at Yarmouth.

Atley Christensen struck out five for Yarmouth.

WESTBROOK 17, DEERING/PORTLAND 4: Avery Childs had two hits with four RBI, Emma Boulette had two hits with three RBI and the Blue Blazes (2-1) scored 12 runs in the second inning against the Phoenix (0-1) for a five-inning win in Westbrook.

Greta Krantz also had two hits for Westbrook. Julia Krush drove in two runs for the Phoenix.

BONNY EAGLE 12, SOUTH PORTLAND 2: Reese Bryant, Nevaeh Hagerman and Catherine Lopresti each had two hits as the Scots (2-1) downed the Red Riots (0-3) in six innings in Standish.

Bryant, Lopresti, Leah Storey, Bella Hanson and Madison McGlinn each drove in a run for the Scots, who scored four runs in the first and second innings and forced the mercy rule with a three-run sixth.

Sadie Soucy had two hits with an RBI, Maegan Berry also had an RBI, and Lucy Wetzel and Soucy each hit doubles for South Portland.

GREELY 17, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 0: The Rangers (4-0) scored four runs in the first inning and eight in the second on the way to a four-inning victory against the Raiders (0-2) at Fryeburg.

Katie Wallace, Sophie Smith and C.J. Gorham totaled three hits each for the Rangers in a 15-hit offense. Quinn Simpson added a triple.

KENNEBUNK 17, MARSHWOOD 4: Talia Kellum had two hits with three RBI and the Rams (2-0) defeated the Hawks (0-2) in six innings in South Berwick.

Julia Pike had two hits, including a home run during a five-run sixth inning, for the Rams. Maggie Canniff drove in two runs.

Emily Hester hit a three-run homer in the first inning, when the Hawks scored all of their runs.

ST. DOMINIC 16, OLD ORCHARD BEACH 0: Maddie Andres was 3 for 4 with RBI and two runs scored, while Chloe Croteau was 3 for 4 with three runs scored and the Saints (2-1) rolled past the Seagulls in Old Orchard.

Piper Croteau scored four times for the Saints.

Hannah Webber had the only hit for Old Orchard Beach.

WINDHAM 3, BIDDEFORD 1: Kennedy Kimball pitched a two-hitter with 16 strikeouts, Addie Caiazzo had two hits, including a home run, and the Eagles (2-0) defeated the visiting Tigers (0-1) in Windham.

BASEBALL

GREELY 6, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 4: Sylas Almy’s two-run single in the sixth inning put the visiting Rangers (3-0) ahead to stay against the Raiders (1-1) in Fryeburg.

Ben Kyles and Wes Piper each had two hits for Greely.

Alex Allain hit a solo homer in the first inning and Michael Malia added a two-run shot in the third for Fryeburg.

LINCOLN ACADEMY 14, BRUNSWICK 2: Chase Coffin had four hits to lead the Eagles (1-1) past the Dragons (1-2) in a five-inning game at Brunswick.

The Eagles scored four runs in the first inning, seven in the second and finished with 23 hits.

YORK 15, WELLS 2: Conor Fell drove in five runs with three hits, including a double, and York (3-0) totaled 12 hits in a six-inning victory against the Warriors (2-1) at Wells.

John Jacobsohn, Bradley Carr and Lucas Ketchum added two hits each for York, which scored five runs in the first inning.

MT. ARARAT 4, LEWISTON 1: The Eagles broke a 1-1 tie with a run in the sixth and two in the top of the seventh to beat the Blue Devils in Lewiston.

Kaleb Hussey pitched all seven innings to earn the win for Mt. Ararat (2-1). Jesse Bowker doubled and scored a run, and Ethan Berry led the offense with two hits.

Jeffrey Randall (two hits) and Michael Caron doubled for Lewiston (1-2). Lonnie Thomas went the distance on the mound.

OLD ORCHARD BEACH 10, WAYNFLETE 9: Aiden Hodgkins ended it with a two-run single and the Seagulls (2-0) beat Waynflete/NYA (2-1) in Old Orchard Beach.

Colby Salmacha and Mathew Charon each had three hits for the Seagulls.

The Patriots (1-2) took advantage of seven errors and scored six unearned runs in a win over the Hawks (1-2) in South Hiram.

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 10, SACOPEE VALLEY 5: Seth Esping allowed four hits and five runs, striking out five and walking two to earn the win. Donovan Harvey,

Braiden Croteau, Bradly Metcalf and Bryce Stacey each had hits for the Hawks.

POLAND 8, FREEPORT 4: Aiden Bean, Alex Mains and Watson Paradis each had two hits for the Knights (2-1) in their win over the Falcons (0-2) in Poland.

Landon Cooper pitched the first four innings for the Knights and contributed at the plate with two RBI.

Freeport was led offensively by Ben Bolduc and Liam Emmons, who each had two hits. Jacob Langley contributed a double.

GIRLS LACROSSE

CHEVERUS 14, YARMOUTH 10: Sophia St. John scored five goals, Sydney Brunelle added four and the Stags (4-1) held off the Clippers (2-1) at Portland.

Sophia Tamulevich had three goals, and Olivia Vigue and Taylor Hoglund also scored for Cheverus.

Celia Zinman led Yarmouth with five goals, Vivienne Corriveau added two, and Erica O’Connor, Kiki Tompkins and Maya Nasveschuk had one each.

BOYS LACROSSE

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 17, WESTBROOK 4: Ashten Golebiewski scored five goals and the Patriots (2-1) beat the Blue Blazes (0-3) in Westbrook.

Tucker Nelson added four goals, while Breck Langerin had three and Quinn Smolin added two for Gray-New Gloucester. Charlie Gilbert, Miguel Cyr and Aidan Pickereign also scored.

Mason Kelly scored twice, while Donovan Noyes, Kaden Campbell and Nolan Davis each scored once for Westbrook.

