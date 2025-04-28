Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program announced on April 24 the results of the organization’s partnership with Jersey Mike’s Subs for the company’s 15th Annual Month of Giving.

Throughout the month of March, Jersey Mike’s locations in Maine accepted donations for MCHPP. These fundraising efforts culminated in the Day of Giving on March 26, when 100% of sales were donated to the Brunswick-based nonprofit. The total amount of money raised for MCHPP during the month was $69,427, which will have a substantial impact on the organization’s services, including its Food Pantry, Soup Kitchen and neighborhood grocery distribution efforts, according to a news release.

“This is a game-changing gift for our organization, and it couldn’t come at a more critical time,” said Hannah Chatalbash, MCHPP’s executive director. “The first quarter of 2025 marked the busiest three month period for our pantry in the 40-plus year history of the organization. At the same time, we’re experiencing major cutbacks to federal food programs, resulting in the loss of thousands of pounds of free food each month. Jersey Mike’s support through this fundraiser will make a tremendous difference in our work this year.”

Across the U.S. and Canada, Jersey Mike’s and its customers raised more than $30 million to benefit over 200 local charities during the Month of Giving. This fundraising total exceeds the $25 million raised during last year’s campaign. With this year’s donation, Jersey Mike’s has raised $143 million since the Month of Giving began in 2011.

“Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program is making a real difference for our neighbors experiencing food insecurity, and we know the funds raised will help meet critical needs,” said Chris Brown, a Jersey Mike’s franchise owner. “A big thanks to our customers, team members and partners who came in and helped us make such an important impact during this year’s Month of Giving.”

