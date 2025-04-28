Several Lakes Region towns took part in National Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, April 26.

According to the Drug Enforcement Administration website, National Drug Take Back Day is an initiative of the federal DEA, dating back more than a decade. The website notes that Drug Take Back Day is meant to combat the drug overdose epidemic by encouraging the public to remove unneeded medications from their homes as a measure of preventing medication misuse and opioid addiction.

Every year, two collection days are held, one in April and one in October. The 27th National Drug Take Back Day, which took place Oct. 26, 2024, saw more than 4,000 participating law enforcement agencies and collection sites in all 50 states; Washington, D.C.; Puerto Rico and Guam, and over 300 tons worth of medications turned in.

Within the Lakes Region the Windham and Bridgton police departments held their own take back events, while the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department operated locations at Standish Town Hall and at Raymond and Gray fire stations. Each location was staffed by a sheriff’s deputy and one or two volunteers in police services. Lieutenant James Estabrook said that the sheriff’s office operated locations in rural municipalities that might not have regular police services.

Regarding statistics for Cumberland County, he said that last year, 45 agencies participated in the event in Maine, many of them throughout Cumberland County, and that the department received just shy of 2,000 pounds worth of medication and narcotics. While National Drug Take Back Day generally operates on Saturdays, there have been Friday collections in the past.

Estabrook said the primary goal of National Drug Take Back Day is to get prescription narcotics off the streets. Many of the medications turned in were prescribed to now deceased loved ones of those turning them in, and the intention of the day was to get rid of the medications in a safe manner, keeping them out of the underground market and preventing people who had not been prescribed the medication from accessing them. Once the day was done, he said, all collected narcotics would be transported to a drop-off point in Portland, where they would be incinerated.

Drug Take Back Day occurred on a rather rainy day in the Lakes Region, which several volunteers and deputies said contributed to a below-average turnout. Deputy Rafael Mendoza, who helped supervise the drop-off station in Standish, said that usually, during better weather, volunteers and deputies would stand out in the parking lot.

However, as the day went on, the stations began to receive more medications. In Raymond, volunteer Mark Russo, who has been working with Drug Take Back Day for 15 years, said they filled nearly half of their boxes within the first hour. Meanwhile, Gray received a van from the Partners for World Health Organization containing enough drugs to fill 20 boxes.

