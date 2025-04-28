ORLANDO, Fla. — Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner are expected to combine for at least 55 points in every game played by the Orlando Magic — and they have rarely disappointed.

GAME 5 WHO: Orlando Magic at Boston Celtics WHEN: 8:30 p.m. Tuesday TELEVISION: NBCSB, NBA TV SERIES: Celtics lead, 3-1

The problem in their first-round playoff series against Boston is that 55 or 60 points have not been enough.

The Celtics have shut down everyone else in winning three of the first four games and the Magic now face elimination in Game 5 on Tuesday night at Boston.

Banchero and Wagner have scored 61% of Orlando’s 379 playoff points and have shot 58% of the team’s free throws. Entering Sunday’s games, Banchero ranked as the NBA’s No. 3 playoff scorer (32.3 average) and Wagner was eighth (26.7).

“They’ve got two guys that can score at three levels,” Boston coach Joe Mazzulla said.

The 22-year-old Banchero scored 31 points Sunday night in the Magic’s 107-98 loss. It was his sixth 30-point performance in 11 playoff games, but his 12-of-32 shooting was framed as something of a failure. Too many jump shots hit the front of the rim.

“I just tried to be aggressive,” he said. “I think there was one stretch in the third quarter I shot like three in a row. I was probably forcing right there, but I really just took the shots they were giving me. They were trying to keep me from getting to the paint. They weren’t falling at a high clip but I just had to stay aggressive.”

Wagner shot 10 of 22 and had 24 points.

“It wasn’t all bad today. It was 91-91 with four minutes to go and it could have gone a lot of different ways,” he said. “In the half-court, I think you need space and you need to share the ball. When you do those things and you have a purpose, that’s what the good teams do.”

The good teams tend to have more scoring options.

“They kind of baited us into what they wanted to do on offense, and then on defense they got what they wanted,” Banchero said. “Their experience showed.”

THE CELTICS, New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers are on the verge of a second round that appears to be taking shape quickly in the Eastern Conference.

Nothing can be decided Tuesday night in the only game out West, where the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Clippers might be nowhere near finished in a series that’s too close to call as they play their Game 5.

The Celtics, Knicks and Pacers will all be on their home floors with 3-1 leads they took with road victories Sunday. Teams have failed to advance with that lead only 13 times in NBA history, so all three are in good shape to return to the conference semifinals for the second straight year.

The defending champion Celtics and No. 3-seeded Knicks would set up the first playoff meeting between the longtime rivals since 2013. Boston needs one more victory over Orlando, while New York can finish off Detroit after pulling out a 94-93 victory in Game 4 after officials said they missed what should have been a foul call against Josh Hart on Tim Hardaway Jr.’s 3-point attempt with 0.3 seconds remaining.

The No. 4-seeded Pacers can knock out Milwaukee, playing without Damian Lillard, who tore his Achilles tendon Sunday, for the second straight year.

“Everybody in the locker room knows what the deal is. We’ve got to go into Indiana, play some good basketball,” Giannis Antetokounmpo of Milwaukee said. “Obviously we don’t have (Lillard) but the next guy’s got to step up. We’ve got to do what we’ve got to do. Move the ball, play together, try to win the game and come back.”

The Nuggets and Clippers, on the other hand, might be going down to the wire.

They sure did Saturday, when Aaron Gordon’s dunk of Nikola Jokic’s missed shot at the buzzer tied the series at 2-2. The Clippers had won Game 3 easily, but the other three games have been decided by three or fewer points.

So Gordon and the Nuggets didn’t celebrate too long after that victory.

“(It’s) 2-2 right now,” teammate Michael Porter Jr. said. “Big win. We get to go back home but it’s so far from over.”

