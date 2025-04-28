Andy Strout, whose boys and girls teams combined for 26 state championships during his 45-year career as the Cape Elizabeth High coach, was one of the six inductees into the Maine Tennis Hall of Fame during a ceremony Sunday at The Woodlands Club in Falmouth.
His combined record with the boys and girls was 792 wins and 128 losses.
Joining Strout into the Hall were Rob Manter, the owner of Maine Pines Racquet and Fitness since 1998; Ron Chicoine, a former high school and college coach who has been the top Maine and New England player multiple times; Rick Leipold, who has been ranked No. 1 in the state at least six times; Doug Bearce, who taught the game for more than 45 years as well as being ranked in singles and doubles 20 times in the state; and Chris Leighton, the Brunswick High boys coach and one of the longest-serving presidents of the Maine Tennis Association.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Join the Conversation
We believe it’s important to offer commenting on certain stories as a benefit to our readers. At its best, our comments sections can be a productive platform for readers to engage with our journalism, offer thoughts on coverage and issues, and drive conversation in a respectful, solutions-based way. It’s a form of open discourse that can be useful to our community, public officials, journalists and others. Read more...
We do not enable comments on everything — exceptions include most crime stories, and coverage involving personal tragedy or sensitive issues that invite personal attacks instead of thoughtful discussion.
For those stories that we do enable discussion, our system may hold up comments pending the approval of a moderator for several reasons, including possible violation of our guidelines. As the Maine Trust’s digital team reviews these comments, we ask for patience.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday and limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs.
You can modify your screen name here.
Show less
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.