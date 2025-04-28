Andy Strout, whose boys and girls teams combined for 26 state championships during his 45-year career as the Cape Elizabeth High coach, was one of the six inductees into the Maine Tennis Hall of Fame during a ceremony Sunday at The Woodlands Club in Falmouth.

His combined record with the boys and girls was 792 wins and 128 losses.

Joining Strout into the Hall were Rob Manter, the owner of Maine Pines Racquet and Fitness since 1998; Ron Chicoine, a former high school and college coach who has been the top Maine and New England player multiple times; Rick Leipold, who has been ranked No. 1 in the state at least six times; Doug Bearce, who taught the game for more than 45 years as well as being ranked in singles and doubles 20 times in the state; and Chris Leighton, the Brunswick High boys coach and one of the longest-serving presidents of the Maine Tennis Association.

Copy the Story Link