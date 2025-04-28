Kaliyah Sain, a 6-foot guard-forward who spent the previous two seasons at Kirkwood Community College and Lindenwood University in Missouri, will join the University of Maine next season with two years of eligibility remaining

Sain spent last season at Kirkwood following her freshman year at Lindenwood. Last year she started all 35 games, averaging 13.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 2.2 assists while shooting 46.8 percent from the floor and 31.3 percent from 3-point range.

Copy the Story Link