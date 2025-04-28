I don’t know if there’s something in the air, but for the second time in as many months, a Maine-based act has released a cover of a favorite ’90s song.

Toward the end of March, rock trio Weakened Friends gave us its take on Natalie Imbruglia’s pop hit “Torn.”

Now it’s Warren-based singer-songwriter Louisa Stancioff’s turn to pay homage to a decade that is starting to feel like a long time ago.

On April 16, Stancioff released a gorgeous cover of “Strange Currencies” by R.E.M.

R.E.M. is one of my absolute favorite bands so I’m a bit protective of their music. But I had every confidence that Stancioff would keep the song recognizable while also making it her own.

With a softer, gentler guitar intro that leads into a mellower overall take on the song, Stancioff’s mellifluous vocals are like flower petals.

I can comfortably include Stancioff’s “Strange Currencies” on my working list of other covers of R.E.M. songs by women artists, including Kathleen Edwards’ “The Sweetness Follows,” Tori Amos’ “Losing My Religion,” Patti Smith’s “Everybody Hurts” and 10,000 Maniacs’ “(Don’t Go Back To) Rockville.”

Stancioff said she decided to cover the song simply because she loves it.

“It has this untethered intensity and passion throughout. You don’t really have to listen to the lyrics to comprehend the meaning behind the song. The melody is beautiful but the song has an edge to it, like the singer is maybe a little insane. Some of the lyrics don’t even make sense.”

She’s not wrong.

The fool might be my middle name

But I’d be foolish not to say

I’m going to make whatever it takes

Bring you up, call you down, sign your name, secret love

Make it rhyme, take you in, and make you mine

“I love the way the lyrics sort of spill out like he’s making them up right on the spot,” she said. “Sometimes I wonder if there was some improvisation in the recording process and maybe he (Michael Stipe) made up most off the lyrics right there.”

Stancioff, 31, has been an R.E.M. fan since high school. “I think their music has had a big impact on my writing. People tell me my music reminds them of the ’90s, and this song could be a big reason,” she said.

Initially, Stancioff found it difficult to sing and play “Strange Currencies” at the same time. “Once I got the hang of it, I couldn’t stop playing it over and over. It got so eternally stuck in my head, I had to create my own version.”

There was one more reason for the cover.

“I knew my mom would love it because this has also always been one of her favorite songs. She requests it at every show,” said Stancioff.

“Strange Currencies” was recorded at Little Jamaica Recordings in Burlington, Vermont. Along with Stancioff on vocals and guitar, the song features Dave Kelly on drums, Dan Kelly on guitar and bass, and Neil Clearly on mellotron, glockenspiel and Wurlitzer electric piano.

Stancioff will be performing at Oxbow Blending & Bottling on May 16, and is part of the Maine Academy of Music Resurgam festival on June. 8.

