Andy MacLeod joins host Dana Pearson on the Mid-Week Music stage May 14 for, “The Beatles: B-Sides and Deep Cuts.” They’ll be delving into the Beatles’ catalog for tunes that have rarely received airplay; e.g. “Long Long Long,” “Hey Bulldog”), as well as classic B-sides like “Don’t Let Me Down” and “Things We Said Today.”

The show starts at 7 p.m. at the Kennebunkport Historical Society’s Town House School at 135 North St.

For tickets, visit kporths.com/buy-tickets, email info@kporths.com or call 207-985-2751.

