Bestselling Maine novelist Tess Gerritsen and science writer Kathryn Miles will share the stage for a Midcoast Literacy event at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 3, at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Brunswick.

This fundraiser to support literacy education ill feature Gerritsen (author of “The Spy Coast” and the “Rizzoli & Isles” series) and Miles (author of “Trailed” and “Quakeland”) reading from their work and in conversation about their inspirations and writing craft. A reception and book signing with the authors will follow.

All proceeds will benefit Midcoast Literacy, a nonprofit organization that provides free literacy programs for people of all ages, including both native English speakers and the growing number of multilingual families in the area. Tickets are $35 per person and can be purchased at midcoastliteracy.org or by calling 443-6384.

“Books have inspired me, thrilled me and opened the world to me. I want everyone to know the joy of reading, and it all starts with literacy,” Gerritsen said.

Gerritsen and Miles have both been living and writing in Maine for many years, and approach their writing in distinct ways. Their conversation will include insights on how their influences and experiences shape their process as writers.

Midcoast Literacy’s annual Author-to-Author series brings Maine writers together for engaging, onstage conversations.

“The contrasts and the surprising connections between these two authors’ writing are part of what makes these evenings special,” said Daniel Burson, Midcoast Literacy’s executive director.

Gerritsen trained as a medical doctor and built a second career as an internationally bestselling novelist. Her 32 novels include “The Summer Guests,” “The Spy Coast,” “Gravity” and “The Surgeon.” She has won both the Nero Wolfe Award (for “Vanish”) and the Rita Award (for “The Surgeon”). Time Magazine named “The Surgeon” one of the best mystery/thrillers ever written. Her series of novels featuring homicide detective Jane Rizzoli and medical examiner Maura Isles inspired the hit TNT television series “Rizzoli & Isles.” Her novels are translated into 40 languages and more than 40 million copies have been sold around the world.

Miles is an award-winning journalist and science writer. The long-time editor of “Hawk & Handsaw: The Journal of Creative Sustainability,” Miles was a professor at Unity College from 2001-2015. She is the author of five books: “Adventures with Ari,” “All Standing,” “Superstorm,” “Quakeland” and “Trailed: One Woman’s Quest to Solve the Shenandoah Murders,” which was named a New York Times Best Book of 2022 and is in production as a feature-length documentary. She is a scholar-in-residence for Maine Humanities Council and a member of the MFA faculty for Eastern Oregon University.

Midcoast Literacy is a nonprofit organization based in Bath that has been providing free tutoring and other literacy programs to people of all ages in Lincoln, Sagadahoc and northern Cumberland counties for more than 50 years. For more information, visit midcoastliteracy.org.

