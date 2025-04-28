Portland High graduate Nathan Kapongo and Colby College linebacker Julian Young have earned NFL rookie mini-camp tryouts.

Kapongo, a 6-foot-4, 290-pound defensive tackle, actually has two invites. He will fly to Kansas City for a Friday-Sunday session with the Chiefs, which was announced Sunday. On Monday he agreed to go to the Minnesota Vikings’ mini-camp the following weekend.

Young will be reporting to the Baltimore Ravens.

Kapongo, 24, said he hasn’t received a practice schedule for the Chiefs’ mini-camp.

“Not yet. I just know I have to handle business once I get there in order to achieve what I want to,” Kapongo said.

The seven-round NFL Draft was conducted Thursday to Saturday and almost immediately each club started a flurry of both undrafted free-agent signings (UDFA) and offering invitations to a mini-camp. Being invited to a mini-camp does not mean a player has signed with the team. Teams typically bring anywhere from 40 to 60 players to a mini-camp, including the undrafted free agents.

According to multiple reports, over 30 players have accepted mini-camp invites from Kansas City.

Kapongo said he heard from several teams ahead of the draft, especially after an impressive performance at the University of Akron’s pro day in March. That led him to believe there was a possibility of being drafted.

“At least I expected to sign as a free agent but this is the way it went,” said Kapongo, who has overcome numerous obstacles since he and his family immigrated from the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Kapongo played in every game this past season for Akron after transferring from the University of New Hampshire, despite suffering a partial tear of his triceps in the opener at Ohio State. He finished with 37 tackles (17 solo), six tackles for loss, a sack and two fumble recoveries.

Kapongo stood out at the Akron pro day when he clocked a 4.78-second 40-yard dash and a 10-foot even broadjump. That caught the attention of veteran NFL reporter Aaron Wilson, who covers the Houston Texans.

Both of those measurements are considered rare for a defensive tackle, especially the broad jump mark. Broad jump is used to measure lower-body strength and explosiveness. Future NFL Hall of Famer and three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald, listed at 6-1, 284 pounds, ran 4.68 and jumped 9-8. Ed Oliver (6-1, 287), currently on a four-year, $68 million contract with the Buffalo Bills, ran 4.73 and jumped 10-0.

Kapongo began playing football for Portland High as a sophomore under then-coach Jim Hartman.

Making it to the NFL from Maine is unusual but not unprecedented.

The last Portland Bulldog to be in an NFL camp was quarterback Quinton Porter. After playing at Boston College from 2001-05, Porter signed with both the Houston Texans and later the Carolina Panthers before spending five seasons in the Canadian Football League.

Trevor Bates of Westbrook (UMaine) was a seventh-round draft pick of the Indianapolis Colts in 2016, and also had stints with the New England Patriots, New York Giants and Detroit Lions.

Offensive lineman Clay Cordasco of Corinth, who played at Sacopee Valley before becoming a starter at Oregon State, was an undrafted free agent in the Cincinnati Bengals’ camp in 2020. Matthew Mulligan of Enfield, who did not play high school football at Penobscot Valley, went from being an undrafted free agent out of Maine to a nine-year NFL career with 11 teams. Going back further, Nate Dingle of Wells spent three seasons in the NFL (1995-97). Bob Hews was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in 1970 after a standout college career at Princeton. He played one season with Kansas City and the 1971 season with the Buffalo Bills, a 1-13 team that featured O.J. Simpson as its running back.

Young, meanwhile, was a three-time All-New England Small College Athletic Conference (NESCAC) selection at Colby. He was the No. 1 tackler in the NESCAC in 2023 (94 total tackles), and the conference’s No. 2 tackler in 2022 (92) and 2024 (74). He also registered 4 1/2 sacks and 10 tackles for loss this past season, and was chosen as the team’s defensive player of the year.

Young impressed at the University of Maine’s Pro Day on March 28, drawing attention from Patriots and Ravens scouts. He got especially positive feedback from the latter, and on Saturday, about 10 minutes after the draft concluded, he got a call from Eric DeCosta — the Ravens’ general manager, who is also a former Colby College linebacker.

“It was just a flood of emotions,” said Young, a native of Manalapan, New Jersey. “All I wanted was an opportunity from somebody, whether that was the NFL, the CFL or something overseas. … Being a linebacker at Colby, (DeCosta) has been in my shoes and in my position, and I’m forever grateful for him for giving me that opportunity.”

At Ravens minicamp, Young will go up against two other former NESCAC standouts. Thomas Perry, an offensive lineman from Middlebury, has also earned an invite, as has Logan Tomlinson, who played wide receiver at Wesleyan before transferring to the University of New Hampshire.

“I remember playing against both of them; they’re insane athletes,” Young said. “They always say, ‘If you’re talented, they’ll find you,’ and all three of us are all very grateful they found us and ready to take advantage of it. …We’re here to put the NESCAC on the map.”

