Patten Free Library will present its annual Spelling Bee fundraiser on is thrilled to announce the return of its wildly popular Spelling Bee fundraiser at 6:30 p.m. Friday, May 9, at the Chocolate Church Arts Center in Bath. This event invites teams from across the community to take the stage in a lighthearted competition that celebrates words.

Attendees can expect a spirited showdown among costumed teams, a few surprise twists and a healthy dose of friendly rivalry. The bee has become a signature event for the library, drawing a packed house each year with its blend of humor, suspense and community camaraderie, the Patten Free Library said in a prepared release.

“People come for the competition, but they stay for the laughs,” said Samantha Ricker, the event’s organizer and library development director. “It’s a fantastic way to support the library while enjoying a night out with friends.”

Tickets are $25, and all proceeds support Patten Free Library’s wide range of programs and services for the Arrowsic, Bath, Georgetown, West Bath and Woolwich communities. Drinks will be served by Long Reach Kitchen & Catering and light snacks will be available.

This year’s event marks the official launch of the library’s online auction, also opening on May 9. Bidders can vie for local experiences, gift baskets, artwork and more.

The Chocolate Church Arts Center is located at 804 Washington St. Visit patten.lib.me.us/spelling-bee to register to participate in the bee or buy tickets. For more information, contact Samantha Ricker at slricker@patten.lib.me.us or at 443-5141 ext. 1019.

