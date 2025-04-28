Phippsburg Land Trust will host a guided walk and apple tree pruning clinic from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, May 3, at Wilbur Preserve, Coxs Head Road, Phippsburg.

Join land trust board member Dan Dowd and Lindsay Nelson to learn best pruning practices for apple tree health. Bring hand pruners, loppers or pruning saws, and water and bug spray. This free event will occur unless there is heavy rain. A walk to the promontory of Cox’s Head will follow clinic. Contact Dowd at 389-2689 with questions.

