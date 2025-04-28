The Portland City Council voted Monday to refer a proposed moratorium on new theater and live music developments larger than 2,000 seats to the Sustainability and Transportation Committee.

The decision, which came in a nearly unanimous vote at the council’s meeting Monday night, means an order proposing the six-month moratorium will be revisited at the May 19 meeting, at the soonest. That should give the committee time to answer underlying questions about the potential impact of live venues and new parking on traffic and road safety.

At-large Councilor Benjamin Grant initially motioned for the moratorium to be simply postponed and revisited at the May 19 meeting, but he later altered the motion to instead refer the issue to the committee, which next meets on May 14.

“I don’t think we are ready for this question right now,” Grant said. “There’s been a lot of motion, a lot of activity, but not a lot of progress addressing some of the key issues.”

Though Grant agreed that additional questions need to be answered before new projects can move forward, he argued that a moratorium was the wrong tool for the job.

Councilor Wes Pelletier, who proposed the moratorium along with Councilor Anna Bullet, cast the sole vote against referring the moratorium. He and Bullett had originally sought a full vote Monday.

“I’d have preferred that we’d created a more substantive period in which we could evaluate the city’s ordinances and land use code to make sure we’re planning our city center wisely,” Pelletier said in a text message. “But I’m hopeful the Sustainability and Transportation Committee will come back with a strong course of action.”

Dozens who had filled the council chambers, including members of the public and developers, filtered out of the room following the vote. Many who had come to offer public comment mumbled frustrations as they shuffled out.

At its May meeting, the transportation committee will consider questions surrounding parking and congestion related to live events.

The moratorium, as currently drafted, would stretch into the fall unless the city first implements new rules related to permitting and zoning for large event spaces and concert halls. In the meantime, “no permit applications for any new theaters or performance halls with a capacity exceeding 2000 people shall be accepted, processed, reviewed, or approved,” according to the moratorium order.

Pelletier, who represents District 2, and Bullett, who represents District 4, proposed the moratorium this month.

It would directly impact a controversial plan to build a new venue at 244 Cumberland Ave. — tentatively called the Portland Music Hall — though it does not explicitly name the project. Pelletier has previously told the Press Herald the moratorium was not targeted at that single application.

LIVE NATION PROPOSAL AT CENTER

Mile Marker Investments, a Scarborough-based developer, partnered with Live Nation to propose the new venue, which would be about a block from the roughly 1,900-seat Merrill Auditorium. Despite public pushback, the companies have maintained that the music hall would fill a middle-ground niche between smaller auditoriums, like Merrill and the State Theatre, and larger spaces like Thompson’s Point, which can fit about 6,000 for an outdoor show.

By filling that gap, the music hall could attract acts that may otherwise be simultaneously too big and too small to book Portland’s existing venues, the developers have said.

But frustrated neighbors, including residents and other businesses, have charged that the relatively large venue and its central placement near several existing event spaces could choke local traffic and create hazardous conditions for pedestrians and cyclists during busy nights.

In written comments submitted ahead of Monday’s meeting, locals expressed concern with the pace of development, the size of the proposed space and broad distaste toward Live Nation, a live music corporation that owns venues and operates ticketing services across the country, among other activities. The company is currently involved in an antitrust lawsuit for what the Justice Department last year called “unlawful conduct that thwarts competition.”

The order for the moratorium noted that the city’s land use code does not require any spatial buffer between large theaters and performance spaces, “which should be considered to protect public safety and ensure that these venues are not clustered and do not overburden public infrastructure.” It applies to all applications submitted after Dec. 1, 2024 — less than three weeks before the proposed venue’s application was filed.

The order also requires the council’s Housing and Economic Development Committee to review the city code “and develop amendments … to address the concerns” raised. The pause will last through Oct. 25 unless altered by the council, or until any new amendments to the city code take effect, whichever comes first.

Construction on the new site was originally slated to begin this fall, with doors opening in late 2027. It’s not clear how or whether the moratorium — should it eventually pass — would impact that time frame.

Todd Goldenfarb, managing director of Mile Marker Investments, referred questions about the then-upcoming vote to a Live Nation spokesperson Monday afternoon.

A spokesperson for Live Nation and Mile Marker declined to speak in person about the vote after the meeting and later referred to a statement the company issued last week.

“Our team remains actively engaged with stakeholders, neighbors and city officials to ensure that the plan incorporates their feedback,” Ryan Vangel, president of Live Nation New England, said in the statement last week.

