We all want what’s best for kids — and the evidence is clear that the best place for kids is with their families, safe and supported. It’s also far less costly — financially and emotionally — than waiting until families are in crisis and the child welfare agency steps in.

Partnering with parents and community members, Maine has made important progress through the development of a statewide Child Safety and Family Well-Being Plan. This plan prioritizes efforts to keep children safe by keeping families strong. It also reinforces an important truth: everyone has a role to play in supporting parents in their challenging and essential work of raising the next generation.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Jamie Brooks lives in Saco.

Yet, we face a real cultural challenge. Too often, there’s a mindset that some people are more “worthy” of help than others. We need to shift that thinking and grow a shared belief that every family deserves support and is doing the best they can.

Right now, many families are struggling. Parents are hustling — working multiple jobs, trying to pay the bills, put food on the table and keep a roof over their heads. We all want to be the best parents we can and be financially independent. But the math just doesn’t add up. Costs keep rising, but wages haven’t kept pace. Too many parents are working harder than ever and are still falling behind. We all want to give our kids everything, but for some, that’s much harder than for others.

And it’s not easy to ask for help. There’s so much judgment and blame — sometimes even from the very people and systems that are meant to help. If you’ve ever asked for support and been made to feel less than, you know how damaging that is. It doesn’t solve the problem — it makes it worse. I never expected to be a struggling single parent. But life happens. Any one of us can face the unexpected.

There are huge barriers to moving from hardship to stability. The cliff between public assistance and financial independence is steep. We need to build a solid financial bridge — one that gives parents the tools, education and resources to earn a living wage, meet their family’s needs and plan for the future. That’s where families want to go — but our systems often make it harder, not easier.

We’ve seen what works: stimulus payments and tax credits cut child poverty in half in just one year. That’s powerful. It shows that investing in family financial security is compassionate and a good investment. It’s far less costly than the trauma and expense that come from when families fall into crisis and child welfare agencies have to intervene.

Being a parent is hard. We all love our kids. We’re all learning as we go. It takes more than money to raise children well. Parents need community. We should normalize and expand opportunities for parents to learn from one another and find connection and support through family resource centers and other community people and spaces. Having someone to talk to, without judgment, can make all the difference.

Raising kids takes a community, but many of us don’t have that, and right now, the world doesn’t feel designed for it. That’s where neighbors and community members come in. Think about the families around you. Invite them to join you at a community event. Small gestures build connection and belonging — and help parents know they’re not alone.

We need to help parents provide for and care for their children. That’s how we support healthy development, strong bonds and long-term well-being. When we support families better and sooner, we reduce the need for traumatic child welfare interventions later. Parents are trying. Parents matter. If we truly care about kids, it’s time we show up for their parents and for Maine’s future.

