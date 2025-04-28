St. John’s Catholic School in Brunswick dives into its annual auction with a “Treasures of the Deep” theme at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, May 3, at St. John’s Community Center.

This year’s fundraiser includes “incredible auction items, delectable cuisine from Cook’s and top-tier entertainment,” according to a news release. Proceeds directly support St. John’s academic programs, extracurricular activities and essential resources for students, and the school community.

This year’s auction is making waves with a fresh, local raw oyster bar from Mere Point Oyster Co. and a performance by the Jim Ciampi Quartet, which is back by popular demand. There will also be on-theme cocktails.

Visit ourschool.auction/SJCS for tickets and more information.

