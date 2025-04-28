Larry David penned yet another New York Times op-ed, one in a long list of letters from his Democrat cohorts, comparing Donald Trump to Adolf Hitler. This letter was about comparing breaking bread with Trump being like breaking bread with Hitler.

As much as many Democrats decry the comparison as simply the meeting legitimizing Trump like a meeting with Hitler legitimizing him, most people see through the comparison. Larry David is using the comparison to compare these men like they are alike.

People stop listening to hysterics after a while. It’s like the old adage: “Fool me once, shame you; fool me twice, shame on me.”

Larry David’s op-ed will go down as a “Chicken Little” moment. Just as in “Chicken Little,” fewer and fewer people listen anymore.

The danger is: What happens when someone like Hitler does come on the scene?

Tony Palanza

Standish

