Maine Art Gallery in Wiscasset will feature whimsical works by Andre Benoit, humorist Tim Sample and others beginning May 1.
With an invitation to let their imaginations soar, the exhibiting artists liberated themselves from traditional notions of representation in order to take a journey into the world of emotion, memories and dreams for “Whimsy: Flights of Fancy.” Mixed media by Andre Benoit and paintings by Sarah Fisher, Carolyn Gabbe, Stephanie Pruzansky and Sally Stanton are among the nearly 50 Maine artists, juried in by artist Matthew Barter, taking viewers to a place of innocence and wonder and joy. The work of well-known humorist Tim Sample appears by invitation.
“Whimsy” runs from May 1 through June 15, with an opening reception from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Saturday, May 10. Music will be provided by singer/guitarist Katie Daggett. Gallery hours for this exhibition are from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.
The Maine Art Gallery is located at 15 Warren St., Wiscasset. The gallery is dedicated to the advancement and preservation of the visual, fine and applied arts through exhibitions, lectures, demonstrations and educational programs for children and adults. For more information, visit maineartgallerywiscasset.org, go to Maine Art Gallery Wiscasset on Facebook, email info@maineartgallerywiscasset.org or call 687-8143.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Join the Conversation
We believe it’s important to offer commenting on certain stories as a benefit to our readers. At its best, our comments sections can be a productive platform for readers to engage with our journalism, offer thoughts on coverage and issues, and drive conversation in a respectful, solutions-based way. It’s a form of open discourse that can be useful to our community, public officials, journalists and others. Read more...
We do not enable comments on everything — exceptions include most crime stories, and coverage involving personal tragedy or sensitive issues that invite personal attacks instead of thoughtful discussion.
For those stories that we do enable discussion, our system may hold up comments pending the approval of a moderator for several reasons, including possible violation of our guidelines. As the Maine Trust’s digital team reviews these comments, we ask for patience.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday and limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs.
You can modify your screen name here.
Show less
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.