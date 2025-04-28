Maine Art Gallery in Wiscasset will feature whimsical works by Andre Benoit, humorist Tim Sample and others beginning May 1.

Coming up The Maine Art Gallery will offer one of its Artist Talk programs, “Collage: The Sum of its Parts,” at 4 p.m. on June 5 with remarks and works by four accomplished artists: Robin Brooks, Christine Covert, Jillian Herrigel and Catherine Worthington.

With an invitation to let their imaginations soar, the exhibiting artists liberated themselves from traditional notions of representation in order to take a journey into the world of emotion, memories and dreams for “Whimsy: Flights of Fancy.” Mixed media by Andre Benoit and paintings by Sarah Fisher, Carolyn Gabbe, Stephanie Pruzansky and Sally Stanton are among the nearly 50 Maine artists, juried in by artist Matthew Barter, taking viewers to a place of innocence and wonder and joy. The work of well-known humorist Tim Sample appears by invitation.

“Whimsy” runs from May 1 through June 15, with an opening reception from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Saturday, May 10. Music will be provided by singer/guitarist Katie Daggett. Gallery hours for this exhibition are from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.

The Maine Art Gallery is located at 15 Warren St., Wiscasset. The gallery is dedicated to the advancement and preservation of the visual, fine and applied arts through exhibitions, lectures, demonstrations and educational programs for children and adults. For more information, visit maineartgallerywiscasset.org, go to Maine Art Gallery Wiscasset on Facebook, email info@maineartgallerywiscasset.org or call 687-8143.

