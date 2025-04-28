A Windham man was seriously injured in a collision in Gray early Monday morning.

William Segler, 50, was headed south on his motorcycle on West Gray Road around 6:30 a.m. when a 2022 Ford Explorer turned left in front of him from Ramsdell Road, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office. He hit the driver’s side of the vehicle and was brought to the hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the Ford Explorer was identified as 59-year-old Cheryl Royal of Gray, according to the sheriff’s office. Police say she “failed to yield to the right-of-way” before turning. The sheriff’s office said the crash is still under investigation and no charges have been filed.

The road was closed for nearly two hours while several agencies investigated the crash.

