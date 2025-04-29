This year there is much debate over the state budget. This has, therefore, put a pause on making decisions on proposed bills that could change the landscape of Maine law. However, I believe it is still worthwhile to bring to the discussion, for when we can make decisions: what bills should we be deciding on?

One of them is LD 21, An Act to Update the Provision of Law Concerning Student Codes of Conduct in Order to Reflect Best Practices Regarding Behavioral Threat Assessment and Response. The act has a long name, but perhaps this is because it is so careful and thoughtful about approaching a problem that riddles Lewiston’s school systems: school suspension and expulsion.

Rather than jumping to the most extreme response, this act proposes that we give our schools the tools to assess and respond in intelligent and impactful ways, and to collaborate with professionals trained in behavioral response. Perhaps this sort of approach would then prevent future challenges and increase quality of life for the student, and those in the community around the student. That’s what we want — a solution to the issue of behavioral threats, rather than a problem for another day.

Angela Pietroski

Readfield

