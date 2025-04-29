The body found in the attic of a Grant Street building has been identified as a missing Portland man.

Portland police on Tuesday said the man was 49-year-old Damian Thomas, who had been reported missing and was last seen earlier this year. His body was found April 11 in the attic of 55 Grant St.

His death does not appear suspicious, according to police, who are continuing to investigate, spokesperson Brad Nadeau said.

The department in late March posted a photo of Thomas on Facebook and asked for help locating him. They said he was last seen in the Portland area in late January and had not been in contact with his family, which was unusual for him.

