Some Portland business owners say Monument Square is becoming a hot spot for drug use, littering and public disturbances that are decreasing foot traffic in their stores and restaurants.

David Turin says he and his staff have nearly reached a tipping point and he doesn’t know if his namesake restaurant will be able to survive if the city can’t keep up with enforcing public safety in the area.

“I can’t really imagine what it would be like to not have a place to go to the bathroom, or shelter, or regular food. It’s something the vast majority of us take for granted,” Turin said in an interview Monday. “On the flip side of that, it’s a tragic, out-of-hand situation.”

Data from the Portland Police Department show calls for service in Monument Square have increased significantly in the last two months compared with the past two years. The department recorded 28 calls (including 911 and nonemergency calls) last month and 47 calls so far this month. In 2023 and 2024, they received fewer than 15 calls in those same time periods.

But Cary Tyson, the executive director of Portland Downtown, said that doesn’t necessarily mean there is an increase in violence. He said the area sees mostly nuisance-related calls, according to other crime statistics provided to him by the police.

Tyson said until about two weeks ago, the city had expected to plan more events in Monument Square while Congress Square Park was scheduled for construction. He said having more people and “community eyes” in the square will make it safer and more appealing for visitors.

But as of last Thursday, there were no bids received for the events, which he said has “thrown a wrench into” the city’s plans.

CONCERNING BEHAVIOR

Turin said he and his staff have called police hundreds of times over the years after witnessing overdoses, car break-ins, and verbal and physical confrontations outside his restaurant.

He and other business owners say these issues are now becoming more frequent, and they want the city to implement some short-term solutions, like removing the park benches until police can adequately patrol the area, or rerouting some of the meal delivery services from charity organizations to reduce litter.

He wrote a letter to city officials last week asking for help, prompting similar calls from others in the area who turned out for Monday’s City Council meeting. A handful of residents and business owners detailed aggressive confrontations near the area, saying people should be held accountable for their actions.

Sisters Gourmet Deli recently closed its location in the square, focusing instead on its store in Bath. Owner Michaela McVetty said she had witnessed the square’s clean, safe atmosphere become muddled by crime, drugs and other disturbances.

She used to require her staff in Portland to use a “buddy system” when bringing trash out to the back alley, where people would congregate. She doesn’t have those same worries for her workers’ safety in Bath.

Ari Gersen, who owns Longfellow Books, said working in Monument Square feels less safe and comfortable than it used to, with more needles on the sidewalk and the open exchange of drugs. He doesn’t think the city is prioritizing this issue, which is concerning.

“We have to find some kind of solution because we all have to use this space together,” he said in an interview Monday.

Tyson said he hasn’t witnessed any violent confrontations firsthand, but he has received reports from every property and business owner in Monument Square. He agreed that the area needs more attention from the city.

“I think it’s more of a perception issue than a reality issue,” Tyson said in an interview Friday. “But perception is reality and I understand that.”

‘WORTHY OF OUR INVESTMENT’

City officials are taking notice, too.

Mayor Mark Dion said in a phone interview Tuesday that the business owners’ concerns are aggravated by what he called “unregulated” charity meal deliveries and people who are “refusing” social services — specifically, he said, people using drugs and committing public indecency.

Advertisement

“It’s occurring in other parts of downtown,” said Dion, who previously served as the Cumberland County sheriff. “I think it’s become more visible or probably more symbolic of the issue when it occurs in Monument Square. As mayor, we can’t stand idly by and watch the core of the city come apart. It’s that simple and that difficult.”

Dion said the city’s public works department is “redoubling” its efforts to collect waste in the square. And Portland Police Chief Mark Dubois said in a written statement that community police officers are “giving extra attention to the area to help ease some of the issues, especially on business owners.”

“We are addressing prohibited activity through appropriate enforcement action when it is observed by or reported to law enforcement officers,” Dubois said.

Tyson said the downtown district plans to hire a few people as part of an “ambassador initiative,” who will pick up trash, plant flowers and direct people in need of social services, especially in the Monument Square area. That proposal will be heard by the City Council on May 8.

“I truly believe it’s our premier spot,” Tyson said. “It is our community gathering spot and it is worthy of our investment.”

