Compassion, humility and faith are the qualities that defined the 12-year leadership of Pope Francis. He was empowered to exercise this leadership as a result of his own acceptance, one might even say, his embrace, of his own human morality.

Inspirational leaders live and act as if they might die tomorrow. They realize that, no matter the length of one’s days, life is short, and everything we do in this life counts. And thus, they leave a legacy of hope for the rest of us long after their passing. Denying their mortality, poor leaders speak and act as if they will never die. But, of course they do die. And when they die, they leave behind them no legacy at all.

As we mourn the passing of Pope Francis, we might all ask ourselves the question: “What would I do differently if I knew that this was my last day on Earth?” And then consider further: Why not live that way every day?

Father Louis Phillips

Windham

