The York County Budget Committee begins its review of the proposed $28.4 million county budget on May 7. The sessions commence at 6 p.m. in the commissioner’s meeting room of the government office building at 149 Jordan Springs Road, Alfred, and the public is welcome.

Committee members will review a budget that takes into consideration increasing personnel and utility costs, some new expenses that come with the expected 2026 startup of the training and recovery centers, and shifts in how the tax burden is spread as a result of increases in municipal valuations as set by the state – up countywide by nearly $7 billion from the prior year.

The proposed budget is up by about 13%. York County Commissioners approved the budget in a 3-1 vote on April 9. The committee, made up of public and elected municipal officials from the five County Commissioner districts chosen at an annual caucus, will review the spending plan, schedule a public hearing and then take a vote.

If approved as presented, it will mean tax increases in all of the 29 York County municipalities, who in turn pass the county portion on to property owners. Municipal tax bills show a breakdown of the amount it costs taxpayers for municipal operations, schools – and their community’s portion of the county tax.

For the current fiscal year that began July 1, 2024, and ends June 30, the county tax had increased by 7.38%. A sampling of municipal tax bills for that year showed the county tax in Wells was 5.42% of the total; Waterboro. 2.61%; Old Orchard Beach, 3%; and Limerick, 3.2%.

Commissioners April 9 heard the proposed jail, sheriff’s police services budget, and probate and facilities budgets as part of their review, and are keeping a close eye on the amount the state’s board of corrections investment fund will contribute to operations at Maine’s 15 county jails, including their own. The jail portion of the 2026 York County Budget is proposed at $14.7 million, up by about 9% from the current fiscal year. The budget includes the provision that the investment fund will contribute $2.4 million – but that isn’t a given, said York County Manager Greg Zinser. The same amount was budgeted from the investment fund in the current year, but came in less, then later tempered by $255,000 in supplemental state funding.

“There is a chance $2.4 million is too much (to include) and that is something you need to be aware of,” Zinser told commissioners. He said the county jails are likely to know where they stand with regard to the investment fund by mid-July or early-August. The new fiscal year begins July 1.

He noted the state contributes $120,000 to the required Medically Assisted Treatment program for jail residents, which costs about $680,000.

York County Jail Administrator Lori Marks told commissioners many jail expenses have been reduced significantly, because historically, spending was less than had been previously budgeted. She also noted there are increases for uniforms, and equipment like radios and duty belts – items that have increased in price and also in the amount purchased, due to increased hiring to fill vacancies. She noted costs for inmate items like paper towels, toothpaste, toilet paper and deodorant are up. Marks noted a 33% reduction in the amount budgeted for technical expenses, offsetting increases in other areas.

Overall, York County Jail’s census is 185-190 inmates daily, she estimated.

Zinser told commissioners this will be the first year of a new contract with corrections staff. The county is also in talks with two other unions.

Marks was named jail administrator in November and had served as interim for several months prior to her selection.

“I’m very impressed with the work you’re doing,” Zinser said at the budget session.

“I have to say it’s about as reasonable as you can get, thank you for this,” said Commissioner Donna Ring of the jail budget.

In the Registry of Probate, the Probate Judge’s schedule is proposed to increase from 11 days per month to 12.

In response to an inquiry, Register of Probate Carol Lovejoy said court scheduling was going well, but noted there are increases in requests for emergency guardianships.

The York County Sheriff’s Office budget was proposed at $4.4 million, up 18% from the current year. York County Sheriff William L. King noted increases in uniforms and safety equipment – the protective vests that have expired and will cost $60,000 to replace – and there are increases for employee training and development.

Ring questioned the need for seven new cruisers – part of an annual rotation the department established several years ago. She said there were seven cruisers unassigned as of April 9, and that she couldn’t support the seven-vehicle purchase.

Revenue other than what is created by taxes to the municipalities is seeing some improvement, though overall, the county’s ability to create revenues streams is limited, Zinser said. Revenue aside from municipal assessments, along with $250,000 from reserves, is projected to offset about $3.9 million of the $28.4 million proposed county budget. Of the total expected revenues, about $2.5 million comes from the Registry of Deeds and $500,000 from the Registry of Probate, with the remainder from investments and from other county departments.

Commissioners reviewed budgets for other departments on April 2.

Tammy Wells is media specialist for York County Government.

