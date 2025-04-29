The Falmouth Town Council unanimously voted to approve the $21.08 million municipal budget and $52.37 million school budget for the next fiscal year, which starts in July.

Under the budget, residents will see a 3.2% increase in their property tax bills. For the owner of a $850,000 house, this will amount to about $340 more on their annual tax bill.

The tax rate for the town budget will increase 2.5% from the current fiscal year, with the tax rate for the school budget increasing 3.33%. This is a lower increase than in recent years and aligned with the council’s goal of slowing tax increases in Falmouth.

“We worked hard on this budget, keeping in mind one of our goals which was, and is, cost containment. I suspect – I hope – that that will continue to be a priority as the town and the school are faced with tough choices in the coming years,” said council Chair Jay Trickett, noting that both the town and school will have to undertake large expenditures in the next several years.

The biggest changes in the town budget were in the Public Safety Department, which has a proposed budget of $10.2 million. In addition to emergency response union payroll increases, a new patrol police officer position was added. The position will have a salary of $87,975.

“We are below where we should be for patrol coverage,” said Falmouth Police Chief John Kilbride.

The town has not added a patrol officer to the Falmouth police force in decades, said Kilbride. Currently operating with at least two always patrolling the roads, the department hopes to increase the patrol to a minimum of three officers on the road over the next few years to match the town’s growth.

“Living in this community is expensive and will continue to be. We play a role in … contributing to that or helping alleviate that,” he said.

“It’s a good budget. It feels to me like it’s a sort of transition budget. There’s going to be a lot of work ahead in coming years for the town council and school department. A number of challenges and opportunities,” said Trickett.

