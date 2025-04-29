Investigators with the Office of State Fire Marshal on Tuesday began a multiday search of a Portland house that burned last month and left one person dead.

The victim was identified as Douglas Grant, 38, of Portland, Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said in a written statement Tuesday.

The area surrounding 11 Olympia St. will be closed to traffic as investigators execute a search warrant of the property, Moss said.

That investigation will last through Wednesday, she said. In the meantime, officials are asking the public to avoid the area.

Members of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, as well as officers with the Portland Police and Fire departments, are assisting in the investigation, Moss said.

The structure burned early on March 6, killing one person and leaving four injured. Officials have not yet named any of the victims or offered a potential cause of the fire.

“As this is an active investigation, we won’t be getting into specifics at this time,” Moss said.

