McKay SMCC 2025 student of the year

The Maine Community College System announced that Katelyn McKay of Gorham has been named student of the year at Southern Maine Community College.

McKay is enrolled in SMCC’s fire science and automotive programs. Katelyn holds several leadership roles on the Student Senate, participates in the Maine Mayhem women’s football team, and volunteers at a local horse rehabilitation farm.

Although McKay took an unconventional path to SMCC, they have overcome life barriers and faculty say McKay is one of the hardest working people they know who has shown commitment to academic success. McKay is now pursuing many interests, including completing EMT and firefighting certifications, and exploring a four-year degree in the future.

The seven students honored were selected by faculty and staff at the colleges. In addition they each received a $1,000 John and Jana Lapoint Leadership Award.

History walk reminder

Advertisement

The community’s first “Jane’s Walk” is set for 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 3, to hear about buildings and places in the South Street Historic District.

The walk, a 90-minute narrated tour led by Greater Portland Landmarks, will commence on the lawn at the Baxter House Museum adjacent to Baxter Memorial Library, 71 South St. The tour will include a stop for refreshments at PineCrest Inn.

Jane’s Walk is “a global festival of free, volunteer-led walking conversations inspired by community activist Jane Jacobs,” according to janeswalkme.org.

GHS reusable utensils

Gorham High School is now going with reusable utensils in the cafeteria, according to an announcement on the school’s website, ghs.gorhamschools.org.

Freshman Jade Tibbetts collaborated with key Food Nutrition Program personnel to initiate the shift.

Advertisement

Students and staff should make sure to return their utensils to the soap bin. Signs in the cafeteria will indicate where it is located.

Mason named to honor society

Jessica Mason of Gorham was recently elected to membership into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society, at San Jose State University.

Mason is among approximately 20,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10% of seniors and 7.5% of juniors are eligible for membership.

Copy the Story Link