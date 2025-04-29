AJ Lauture pitched a four-hitter and won a duel with his older brother, Tavian, as Cheverus rallied for a 3-1 win over Deering in a Class A South baseball game Tuesday at Hadlock Field.

Deering held a 1-0 lead when Tavian Lauture, a senior, reached the pitch limit with the bases loaded and two out in the sixth. Joe Mancini drew a walk from reliever Cal Day, and an error on a ground ball allowed the go-ahead runs to score.

The Rams scored in the fourth inning on singles by Gus Groh and Day followed by a wild pitch.

Day was the game’s only repeat hitter.

AJ Lauture, a sophomore, struck out seven and walked three. Tavian Lauture had eight strikeouts and three walks.

THORNTON ACADEMY 16, PORTLAND 3: Brayden Duane drove in four runs as the Golden Trojans (2-0) beat the Bulldogs (0-2) in a five-inning game in Saco.

Duane, Jacob Fish, Noah Fullerton and Parker Bjorklund all had two hits for Thornton. Fullerton and Colton Cross both drove in two runs, and Bjorklund and Brennan Tabor scored three times. Bjorklund was the winning pitcher, allowing two hits and three unearned runs over four innings.

Brody Viola hit a two-run double for Portland.

FALMOUTH 10, KENNEBUNK 0: Jacoby Porter pitched a three-hitter, drove in two runs and scored twice as the Navigators (1-0) defeated the Rams (0-2) in a five-inning game at Falmouth.

Brandon White and Caden Berry also added two RBI each. The top five hitters in Falmouth’s lineup were 8 for 13 with six RBI and nine runs scored.

Joseph DiGiovanni, Noah Burnham and Bradley Farrell got Kennebunk’s only hits.

SOUTH PORTLAND 10, MASSABESIC 3: The Red Riots (2-0) broke open a close game with a six-run seventh inning against the Mustangs (0-2) in Waterboro.

South Portland finished with only four hits but was aided by 11 walks. Easton Healy’s two-run single was the key hit in the seventh inning.

Kason Lewis, the winning pitcher, struck out seven over five innings.

Noah Bryan had three hits for Massabesic.

BONNY EAGLE 11, WINDHAM 1: Canaan Wood, Lucas Klehn and Gavin Saucier all drove in two runs, leading the Scots (2-0) past the Eagles (0-6) in a six-inning game in Standish.

Saucier was the winning pitcher, allowing five hits and one run over five innings. He struck out five and walked three.

Cayden McCartney drove in Windham’s run.

GORHAM 7, NOBLE 0: Miles Brenner allowed only three hits as the Rams (1-1) shut out the Knights (1-1) in North Berwick.

Casey Skolfield was 2 for 4 with three runs scored, Cooper Whitehead and Mason Finck also had two hits, and Wyatt Washburn drove in two runs.

BIDDEFORD 2, MARSHWOOD 0: Ernie Dore pitched a one-hitter, and Marcus Soucy tripled home the go-ahead run in the fourth inning as the Tigers edged the Hawks (2-1) in Biddeford.

The hosts took advantage of two errors to score both of their runs in the fourth.

Dore struck out five and walked only one. The lone Marshwood hit was a single by Gavin Villineau.

SCARBOROUGH 13, SANFORD 1: Kaiden Carrell drove in three runs and Erik Swenson allowed only three hits, leading the Red Storm (1-0) to a five-inning win against the Spartans (1-1) at Sanford.

Swenson struck out seven and walked two.

Matthew Fallona and Kam Duggan each had two hits for Scarborough.

BOYS LACROSSE

PORTLAND 9, MARSHWOOD 5: Andy Marvin put in four goals and set up another as the Bulldogs (3-1) beat the Hawks (1-3) in Portland.

The Bulldogs also got three goals from Matt Frost and a goal and three assists from Louis Thurston. Howard Larson was the other goal scorer.

Hayden Demeroto paced Marshwood with three goals.

SOUTH PORTLAND 14, BONNY EAGLE 0: Tadhg O’Donnell scored four goals, and Beckett Mehlhorn had three goals and an assist as the Red Riots (1-2) beat the Scots (2-2) in South Portland.

Will Sheehan also tallied three goals, and Ian House added a goal and three assists. Carmine Soucy, Eddie Soule and Cooper Tully were the other goal scorers.

WINDHAM 15, BIDDEFORD 1: Luke Drottar scored four goals and Jack Henry, Garrett Winslow and Lukas Hammond each had two for the Eagles (3-0) in a win over the Tigers at Windham.

Wyatt Labonte scored for Biddeford.

GIRLS LACROSSE

WELLS 6, WESTBROOK 3: Caitlin Rooney led the Warriors (3-0) with five goals in a win over the Blue Blazes (1-3) at Westbrook.

Kendall Maxon was the other Wells goal scorer.

Lyla Dunphe scored twice and Hattie Clark added a goal for Westbrook.

WAYNFLETE 14, ST. DOMINIC/OAK HILL 2: Lydia Birkness and Skylar Harris both scored five goals as the Flyers (2-0) beat the St. Dominic/Oak Hill co-op (0-3) in Portland.

Lauren McNutt-Girouard, Olivia Rogers, Fallon Culley and Casey Curtis also scored for Waynflete.

Shelby Elwell scored twice for St. Dominic/Oak Hill.

LINCOLN ACADEMY 7, CAMDEN HILLS/OCEANSIDE 4: Mariam DeLisle scored seven goals and became the all-time leading scorer in program history as the Eagles (3-0) beat the Windjammers (0-2) in Newcastle.

DeLisle’s first goal gave her 178 career points. She now has 184 points and 166 goals.

“Mariam is a force on offense, but more importantly, she is one of the best defenders in the state,” said Lincoln Academy coach Mic LeBel. “If you live in Maine and love sports but have not seen this girl play lacrosse, you are truly missing out.”

Lincoln goalie Ciara Stokes made seven saves.

SCARBOROUGH 15, SOUTH PORTLAND 7: Grace Calista and Lily Howes each scored four goals, leading the Red Storm (2-2) over the Red Riots (1-3) in Scarborough.

Hope Melevsky added three goals, Kate Mokriski scored twice, and Avery Larsen and Lily Geisser got one apiece.

South Portland got three goals from Lauren Steady, two from Amelia Saunders, and one each from Cassidy Clyde and Cara Inman.

KENNEBUNK 15, CAPE ELIZABETH 1: Camdyn Keenan collected four goals and four assists as the Rams (3-0) routed the Capers (0-3) in Cape Elizabeth.

Anna McCarron added three goals and an assist,and Madeline Dowling and Julianna Urban each scored twice.

Libby Hooper scored for Cape Elizabeth.

MARSHWOOD 10, GREELY 9: Anna Jennings recorded three goals and an assist, Sarah Theriault added two goals and three assists, and the Hawks (2-0) edged the Rangers (0-3) in Cumberland.

Marshwood also got two goals from Madison Poitras, a goal and two assists from Eva Hersey and eight saves from Leighla Twohig.

Audrey Ingersoll, Jane Flynn, Kylie Lord and Kelsey Crocker and had two goals for Greely. Ingersoll also set up two goals, and Flynn and Lord each got one assist.

