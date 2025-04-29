When I decided to run for office, it wasn’t because I dreamed of a career in politics — it was because I felt that decisions being made by lawmakers were undermining the future of my generation.

Like so many Mainers, I worked hard, holding up to four jobs at once, and still found myself priced out of basic and essential medical care. I knew what it felt like to live with that fear — that a single illness or accident could derail everything I was working so hard for. That deeply personal experience is a part of what brought me to the State House, and it’s what drives me every day to fight for a health care system that doesn’t leave people behind.

At the heart of that fight is MaineCare, our state’s version of Medicaid. MaineCare provides coverage to over 400,000 Mainers. It ensures access to primary care, mental health support, substance use treatment and reproductive health services. For many, it’s the way they can afford to see a doctor, get a prescription or bring their child in for a check-up. It keeps people working, supports rural hospitals and brings stability to families across our state.

Earlier this session, we fought hard — but failed — to pass an emergency supplemental budget that would deliver promised funding to MaineCare providers. In order to pass this funding as emergency legislation, we needed bipartisan support. Our Republican colleagues refused to join us unless we agreed to deep, sweeping changes to the program — including work requirements and cutting coverage for nearly 10% of Mainers who rely on MaineCare. That’s not a compromise. That’s holding essential health care hostage.

Meanwhile, Republicans in Congress are considering cutting this essential care for millions of Americans. Why? Because they want to fund tax cuts for the wealthiest Americans. At the same time, we’re seeing dangerous proposals from the federal government that would roll back family planning services — services like birth control, STI screenings and cancer prevention. These aren’t luxuries; they’re essential, preventive health care services that empower people to plan their lives and protect their health.

Some of the same policymakers pushing to restrict access to birth control and reproductive health care are also backing laws that would force women to carry pregnancies they cannot afford. You cannot demand parenthood while denying the health care that makes it safe, affordable and dignified.

Family planning is health care. Reproductive care is health care. Undermining these services while stripping down MaineCare won’t make people healthier. It will do the opposite — leading to more unplanned pregnancies, worse health outcomes and deeper cycles of poverty. That’s not just bad policy; it’s morally indefensible and enables those who have vested interest in profiting billions off of keeping people poor.

My friend and colleague Senate Majority Leader Teresa Pierce is sponsoring a much-needed bill, LD 143, to safeguard Maine’s family planning services. Her bill is an important example of what we can do as a state to prevent the very worst from happening in the face of federal cuts. But the reality is that our state relies on federal funding, too.

I won’t sugarcoat it: Major cuts to federal health care investment will hurt Mainers.

I ran for office because I know what happens when health care is out of reach. I’ve lived it. That’s why I’ll keep fighting to ensure every Mainer — regardless of income — can access the care they need to stay healthy, raise their families and live with dignity.

Health care is a human right — not a privilege reserved for those who can afford it. Every single one of us, at some point in our lives, will need critical health care. Whether it’s an emergency, a diagnosis, a pregnancy or the inevitable challenges of aging, care is not a luxury — it is a basic biological need. To deny that need to others because of their income, employment status or zip code is not just short-sighted policy — it’s dehumanizing and cruel.

We can do better. And in Maine, we must protect the amazing programs we do have — for our neighbors, our communities and our shared future.

Mattie Daughtry represents State Senate District 23, Brunswick, Chebeague Island, Freeport, Harpswell, Pownal, and part of Yarmouth in the Maine Senate. She also serves as Maine’s Senate President. She can be reached at Mattie.Daughtry@legislature.maine.gov or 207-287-1515.

