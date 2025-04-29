As an independent voter, I do not agree with either side universally. So, here’s an important question: is the current administration saving the USA money? Or are they costing us? I’m serious.
I’ve heard that laid-off workers (the majority of whom were dedicated employees, not probationary, in the standard sense of the word) are on administrative leave and still getting paid. But the services they provided are now gone. The IRS has fewer people to conduct audits, especially of those who weasel out of paying their fair share of taxes. Veterans are not getting the services they need. Think of the adage “an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.” These cuts will come back to bite us!
How about the president himself? How much are taxpayers paying to defend all his lawsuits? (As of April 17, a total of 154 cases had been filed against his executive actions.) How much are we dishing out so that he can play golf instead of working? What is the real cost of the unpredictable and stress-inducing tariffs?
Then there is Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who is neither a physician nor a scientific researcher, who will cost us lives with all his horrendously erroneous information. All this turmoil and confusion is also stressing people out, which will result in increased mental health costs.
How many people will be harmed before we turn this ship around?
Regi Robnett
Portland
