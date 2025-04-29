Recently, a woman wrote a letter to the editor asking if her voice was effective (“Will Mainers’ voices at rallies make a difference?” April 10).

I reply, “Yes, we all must speak out.”

Think of all the movements that changed society, for instance women’s suffrage, the independence of India, the pressure for civil rights to be applied to all of us. Do speak out and do keep it up.

Donna Tobias
Chelsea

