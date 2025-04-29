Varsity Maine mic’d up Oxford Hills senior Cooper Beaudoin before a boys lacrosse game Tuesday against Oak Hill. The Raiders prevailed, 12-4.

Beaudoin makes music, comments on Oak Hill’s pregame mix, compliments his teammates and avoids a near collision in warmups.

Video by Haley Jones/Sun Journal

