Brunswick and Bath will spread awareness about domestic violence over Mother’s Day weekend with a series of events in honor of Lisa and Jennie Bailey, a Bath mother and daughter murdered in October.

Nonprofit organization Finding Our Voices, which helps women who have survived abuse obtain critical resources, organized next weekend’s events to benefit domestic violence prevention.

Lisa and Jennifer “Jennie” Bailey were shot and killed on Oct. 6 by 66-year-old Michael Bailey, Lisa’s husband and Jennie’s father. Michael Bailey, who had reportedly subjected the women to emotional and physical abuse for years, then killed himself.

Jennie, 32, and Lisa, 58, were generous and loving members of the community, friends told the Portland Press Herald and The Times Record in the fall.

In support of the Mother’s Day events, the bell tower at Bath City Hall will be lit up yellow — Finding Our Voices’ color — for the entire week starting May 5, according to a news release.

The weekend opens on Friday, May 9, with an art sale and reception from 5-7 p.m. at the Centre Street Arts Gallery in Bath inspired by the theme “Into the Light.” Art sales will benefit the Finding Our Voices Children’s Fund, according to a news release.

At 9:30 a.m. Saturday, there will be a march through downtown Brunswick, starting at the gazebo in the Town Mall. Participants are encouraged to wear yellow and bring signs.

That evening from 6:30-8 p.m., survivors will lead a discussion at the Chocolate Church Arts Center in Bath.

The final event of the weekend is Jennie’s Run 5K Race & Kid’s Fun Run, a race named in honor of Jennie Bailey, at 8 a.m. starting at Waterfront Park. Proceeds will go toward nonprofits Love Shouldn’t Hurt and Black Belts Against Domestic Violence.

The race is organized by Kerry Smith, of Lewiston, Jennie’s best friend. Smith will also be speaking at Saturday’s panel discussion, the release states.

“When Jennie and her mom were murdered, it made me realize just how significant and widespread domestic abuse is,” Smith said. “Our hope is that these events will not only bring awareness of domestic abuse, which is so desperately needed, but also provide support and resources to those still in abusive situations.”

Patrisha McLean is the founder and CEO of Finding Our Voices and ex-wife of Don McLean, who was charged with domestic violence in Camden in 2016. She said next weekend’s events will shed light on “preventable tragedies” brought about by domestic violence.

“The first step to solving any problem is shining a light on it,” McLean said. “With domestic abuse, a massive problem in Maine and getting worse, I invite and encourage everyone who cares about women and children to add wattage by joining us on Mother’s Day weekend.”

McLean said participants will also be standing up for several other women killed in recent months in Maine in incidents involving family members, including Margaux Whittemore, of Belfast; Sherri Sweet, of South Berwick; Christine Smith, of Sabattus; and Adaysia Read and her daughter Kinsley Willigar, both killed in Lewiston.

More information is available at findingourvoices.net, including sign-up for the 5K race.

