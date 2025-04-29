North Yarmouth’s $5.25 million proposed municipal budget reflects a 6% increase in spending in the next fiscal year, which begins in July.

The tax rate for the town is expected to increase by 16 cents per $1,000 of property value under the current proposal. In addition to the town tax rate, the Cumberland County tax rate is anticipated to increase by 3 cents, and the school rate by 56 cents, leading to an overall tax rate increase of 75 cents per $1,000 of property value for North Yarmouth taxpayers. For a home valued at $800,000, homeowners can expect a $600 increase to their tax bill.

Town Manager Diane Barnes presented the proposed budget to the North Yarmouth Select Board and Budget Committee on April 26. She said the goal of next year’s budget is to continue funding operational needs as costs increase while maintaining the current level of municipal service to residents of North Yarmouth.

Wages and benefits account for 43% of North Yarmouth’s budget expenses. The proposed budget provides a 5% increase in salaries for personnel to reflect the rising cost of living. Certain hourly employees will also see an increase in wages in order to keep pay competitive and retain employees.

“What I’m trying to do is invest in the employees that we have, because I have very good employees, and I’m trying to stay also up to market with the surrounding towns,” said Barnes.

“It’s very hard to get employees now, and I want to … retain what I have,” she said.

The proposed budget also includes funding for a full-time mechanic for the Public Works Department, a position that was previously part-time. It also covers the cost of a year-round, round-the-clock per diem staffing in the Fire Department, which was only funded for several months of the current fiscal year. The budget also eliminated the salary of a part-time role at the Community Center, as the position went unfilled for two years.

The budget includes capital requests for maintenance and upgrades to the Town Office building, the Wescustogo Hall and Community Center, and the Public Works office.

Following a review from the Budget Committee on Saturday, May 3, the budget will be presented for voting at the annual town meeting on June 16 at the Wescustogo Hall and Community Center.

