FLORIDA – Julie Carey, formerly of Bath passed away on March 4, 2025. She is survived by her husband Antonio “Tony” Carey. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., on Saturday, May 3, 2025, at Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., Bath. Burial will follow at St. John’s Cemetery in Brunswick.

